Trippie Redd Roasted After Old Clip Of Him Mocking Rappers’ Low Album Sales Resurfaces

An old video of Trippie Redd has resurfaced online, in which he mocks other rappers for low album sales. Little did he know he would join them. The clip specifically targets artists who debuted with 30,000 album sales or less. “C list rappers, n*gga we bout to create an avengers of trash n*ggas,” he said. “If we all put our 30,000 first week together, n*gga we gone make a million.”

Trippie’s latest album, A Love Letter To You 5, first-week sales were less than stellar. Similarly to those he once laughed at, the rapper’s project sold only around 30,000 copies in its first week. After a series of pushbacks, the mixtape was finally released last week. It served as the fifth and final installment of his A Love Letter to You series. It featured guest appearances by Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, Bryson Tiller, and more.

😳 A few years back Trippie Redd made fun of rappers for only selling 30k first week…. This week he only sold 30K first week & the video is resurfacing online. pic.twitter.com/mQReokpd4S — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 17, 2023

Earlier this year, the rapper dropped off his fifth studio album, Mansion Musik. The project didn’t achieve massive commercial success and received mixed reviews from fans. It debuted on the Billboard 200 at No.3, selling 56,000 album-equivalent units. Chief Keef, Future, Lil Baby, and the late Juice Wrld were among those featured.

It’s not just his music career that Trippie Redd is struggling with, it’s his love life as well. Recently, he shared an emotional apology to Skye Morales on Instagram for cheating on her. The two had been together since 2021, although they’ve seemed to call it quits amid Redd’s infidelity.“Just wanted to publicly apologize to Skye do not be mad at her I cheated she not have had the best attitude with me, but she was the most loyal partner I ever had and I lost her,” Trippie Redd wrote, as noted by The Shade Room. “I just want u guys to be better than me. So if u find someone that makes u feel special think before u do [when] [you’re] mad I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever.” Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

