Playboi Carti Likes Tweet Making Fun Of Trippie Redd’s Album Sales

Trippie Redd’s A Love Letter To You 5 recently released, and it’s projected to sell around 32K copies in its first week. While that’s not horrible by any means, it’s fair to say that the Ohio artist probably wanted a little more out of his first-week debut. Considering previous comments he made trolling rappers who sell 30K first week, this projection is definitely not making it a better look for him. However, the most surprising part about this whole thing is that other rappers seem to have given him his own medicine. None other than Playboi Carti appears to have liked a Twitter post covering Trippie’s comments.

Furthermore, this instance is especially notable because both artists collaborated in the past for the massive hit “Miss The Rage.” Not only did that song give them both a lot of attention and viral success, but it’s an important moment in the subgenre of rage music that people like Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd pioneered. Still, with this potential sub in mind, maybe things went sour between them at some point. It’s a shame because another track from them would probably be quite impressive, as well.

Playboi Carti’s Twitter Activity Might’ve Subbed Trippie Redd

Playboi Carti liked a post about Trippie Redd selling 30k first week 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jt93yPb6vU — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 18, 2023

Regardless, it seems like the Opium boss is noticing a downward trend in Trippie Redd’s album sales and might’ve been amused by how his comments have aged. The 24-year-old’s last album, MANSION MUSIK, sold 56K first week back in January, which already got its fair share of criticism. The one before that, Trip at Night, debuted with 81K album sales, so playing the comparison game here doesn’t bode well for him commercially. Nevertheless, that’s just one small part of a wider conversation, and Trippie still has heaps of fans and a present influence and status in the game.

Meanwhile, time will tell whether these two are actually at odds or if it’s just a case of amusement. Liking a tweet like this doesn’t always mean that there’s beef, although Trippie’s probably looking for an explanation. Carti fanned the flames here, and with their history in mind, it would be a shame if things are no longer the same. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Playboi Carti and Trippie Redd.

