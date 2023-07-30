Leaked Snippets Tease Deep-Voiced Playboi Carti

Fans are very excited about the upcoming release of MUSIC, the first album from Playboi Carti since 2020. According to news released over the last month, the album should be dropping sometime around the end of October. Specifically, it will reportedly drop before the Carti-led Antagonist Tour heads to Europe. Carti is looking to follow up on the success of Whole Lotta Red, which is gold-certified and peaked at #1 on the Billboard Album 200.

There’s been little information about the album’s content, however. Carti released the non-album single “Popular” featuring The Weeknd and Madonna earlier this year. The song, which appeared as part of the soundtrack for The Idol, peaked at #43 on the Billboard Hot 100. Elsewhere, Carti featured on “Fe!n”, the eighth track from Travis Scott’s Utopia. However, the lack of information about MUSIC has changed somewhat with a flurry of snippets being leaked online.

Carti Goes Deep In MUSIC Snippets

New Deep Voiced Playboi Carti snippet pic.twitter.com/SeW5JbK9EZ — ₭ma🧣 (@KmaFr_) July 30, 2023

A collection of snippets, seemingly leaked online and shared by fans across social media, appear to show Carti experimenting with a much deeper voice than he traditionally performs in. The clips went over exceptionally with many fans. A number of people responding to the clips on Twitter said they much preferred it to the “baby voice” that Carti has been known to use as of late. However, others expressed a level of skepticism, unsure whether they would enjoy a full album of deep-voiced Carti.

It remains to be seen exactly when Carti will drop the album. Dropping it mid-tour feels like a weird move, despite the reports that it drops before the Antagonists Tour moves to Europe. This is opposed to dropping it before the tour begins period. It’s likely that more details will be announced in the coming weeks and months. This is especially likely after Carti announced that the album would be coming “ASAP” while performing at Rolling Loud Miami. However, at the time of writing, there’s no concrete information about when one of the most-anticipated albums of the year is dropping. Are you looking forward to MUSIC? Let us know in the comments. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

