New Playboi Carti Snippet Shared By DJ Scheme

Playboi Carti fans have been waiting a LONG time for new music. He hasn’t released a new album since late 2020 when he surprise dropped Whole Lotta Red. Though he did feature on the highly-anticipated new Travis Scott album UTOPIA, the song he’s on was met with mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Since the release of UTOPIA though, he has appeared to be keeping busy. A series of snippets have leaked online previewing new songs and DJ Scheme himself is responsible for the latest video.

Though this new snippet is short it does show off something that Carti fans have been pretty excited about. In hard contrast from the pitches up “baby voice” he had been using on various songs for years, many recent appearances feature a much deeper voice. That includes this newest snippet which at just 8 seconds only has a few bars of Carti actually rapping. Fans took notice of the cadence as well. “The deep voice goes crazy,” reads the top comment underneath the video on Twitter. Check out the new snippet below.

Newest Playboi Carti Snippet Drops Online

New Playboi Carti snippet via DJ Scheme 🦇 pic.twitter.com/BYY40XXHwi — Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 24, 2023

Shortly after sharing the snippet, the same account posted a video of what appears to be Playboi Carti shooting a music video. While the clip doesn’t officially confirm anything it seems like he could be gearing up to release new music soon. That would make sense as he’s about to head out on tour with much of his Opium label imprint later this year.

It also lines up with something he said during his performance at Rolling Loud Miami last month. While on stage he promised fans that a new album was coming “ASAP.” Many didn’t believe him because of how often he’s teased music without releasing anything in the past. But if these new videos are any indication he could be gearing up for something major soon. What do you think of Playboi Carti’s newest snippet? Let us know in the comment section below.

