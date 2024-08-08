Travis Scott And Playboi Carti Tease "OOCactus" Concert With New Snippet

The energy is going to be insane.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti have devoted fanbases. Seriously, fans love these two artists. They are among the most revered names in the genre, mainly due to the ways in which they experiment with it. And pretty soon, fans will get a chance to witness their shared experimentation in a concert setting. On August 7, Travis Scott and Playboi Carti announced that they will be putting on concerts at the upcoming ComplexCon. Branded "OOCactus," the concerts will take place on November 16-17, 2024.

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti have appeared on the same bill multiple times in the past. Both of them were at Rolling Loud Europe in July, and Carti joined Scott for a L.A. performance as recently as 2023. The two artists have a kinship, which is what makes their joint announcement all the more exciting. The fun didn't stop there, though. Scott and Carti decided to tease a snippet of a brand new song minutes after the joint concerts were revealed. The snippet doesn't have a title, but the snippet is everything fans could want. Lush synths carry the first portion of the snippet, before thundering drums kick in and Travis Scott can be heard vocally riffing.

Travis Scott And Playboi Carti Previewed A New Collab

Travis Scott and Playboi Carti have a storied track record together. The former appeared on "Love Hurts" from Carti's breakthrough tape, Die Lit, as well as "Green and Purple" and "BACKR00MS. " Playboi Carti has returned the favor by dropping memorable bars on Scott's "FE!N." The "00Cactus" concerts are also an encouraging sign for those who have spent years waiting on Carti's third studio album. The rapper has been teasing the release of the tentatively titled MUSIC since 2021. There have been dozens of snippets and teaser singles, including the aforementioned "BACKR00MS" with Scott.

Cardo, a frequent Carti collaborator, confirmed that the album is coming soon. The producer claimed that he was putting the finishing touches on it after nearly four years of work. "Me and him have been working on this album for a good four years," he said in July. "[I'm] gaining some kind of different kind of energy and inspiration from what he’s doing. Seeing what levels he’s going on. That’s how we’re creating all these fun records." Hopefully fans get to hear new Carti and Travis Scott music at ComplexCon.