Travis Scott Plays New Drake Song During DJ Set Despite Beef Rumors

NBA 2K19 Launch Event
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Travis Scott performs onstage during the NBA 2K19 launch event at Greenpoint Terminal on August 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NBA 2K)
Maybe they're cool again?

Travis Scott occupied an odd space in the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. The Houston rapper didn't come out and diss Drake outright. He didn't side with him, either. In fact, rumors spread that the two had problems of their own behind the scenes. Drake infamously brought an inflatable Travis Scott head out during a concert performance, and then pretended to shoot it down. All this while rapping his song with Scott, "Meltdown." Things might be less dramatic than we all thought, though. Scott put on a DJ set on August 5, and proceeded to play Drake's new single.

It's worth noting that Gordo attended the DJ set in question. Gordo produced the song that Travis Scott played, "Sideways," and he made a point of partying alongside Scott during the set. The clip that Gordo uploaded to his IG Story shows both him and Scott dancing to Drake's vocals. There are lots of different ways to interpret the clip. Travis Scott may have been encouraged to play "Sideways" since Gordo was in attendance. He might have simply played the song on the inkling that it would play well during the set. Or maybe he was genuinely extending an olive branch to Drake after a combative first half of the year.

Travis Scott And Drake Have Been In A Cold War

The latter is a little hard to believe. Travis Scott may not have dissed Drizzy, but he definitely seemed content to give the rappers who were dissing him a platform. Future and Metro Boomin performed a set at Rolling Loud in March, and they brought Scott onstage as a guest. The Houston rapper did his thing, but he insisted that the duo perform their Drake diss, "Like That," before he gets off stage. "Please, bro," he told Metro Boomin. "I'm sorry, Metro's trying to get out of here. Nah, Metro, you're gon' let that sh*t go right now, bro."

In May, during the height of the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle, DJ Akademiks claimed that the latter has a secret op. "I found out Drake has an opp that none of us know," he explained. "A huge rapper that we all think is his friend! I found that out like two days ago." The consensus among fans was that it was Travis Scott. Still, Drake and Scott have not publicly bad-mouthed each other, or preserved their issues on wax. Maybe the Gordo clip is a step in the right direction for the "Sicko Mode" boys.

