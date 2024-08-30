Drake Turns Up With Travis Scott In New "100 GIGS" Footage Amid Supposed Beef

Fans are still wondering whether they had a "MELTDOWN."

Drake and Travis Scott are arguably hip-hop's two biggest hitmakers right now, so their collaborative bond should come as no surprise. Moreover, this is a relationship that the former highlighted on his @plottttwistttttt IG burner, part of his "100 GIGS" content drop series. In the clip, they both vibe out at a party to the tunes of their "P***y & Millions" collab off Drizzy's 2022 21 Savage joint album Her Loss, as well as "Beast" by Golomp. However, many fans were particularly interested in this clip because of the supposed beef that the "SICKO MODE" duo has with each other now.

For those unaware, this theory emerged amid Drake's various 2024 beefs with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and more. Fans thought that Travis Scott picked a side with his actions, although his subsequent shoutouts to Drake hint toward this just being a speculative assumption. As such, it's hard to fully get a grasp of what's going on here and what their relationship looks like now. Apparently, fans will need some more concrete evidence to really set this rumor aside.

Drake & Travis Scott At A Party

Also, this is particularly curious because of Drake's other content that he shared via this "100 GIGS" platform. For example, he also included a classic clip of Kanye West crediting him with inspiring his Watch The Throne collab album with Jay-Z in 2011. Another video shows the Toronto superstar linking up with J. Cole to buy a whole lot of Born Sinner copies at a Best Buy in 2013. Given the complicated history that he shares with Ye and Cole, it stands to reason that this footage with Travis Scott could also function along this bizarre and potentially shady line, reflecting on the allies that he lost on the way.