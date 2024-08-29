Drake Hints At “No Face” Featuring Playboi Carti Hitting Streaming Platforms

Drake continues to share cryptic posts on his Finsta.

Over the weekend, Drake surprised fans by unveiling three tracks on his second Instagram account. The first was "Circadian Rhythm," followed by "Supersoak (SOD)" without Lil Yachty, and "No Face" with Playboi Carti. The latter in particular earned big reactions from listeners, who suspect that Drizzy was firing back at those who dissed him amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar this summer.

"N***as got lit off the features I skated on/ I gotta know, I gotta know, how you get lit off the n***a you hatin' on?" he rhymes. Now, it looks like the track could be headed to streaming services. Today, Drake has been sharing various random Instagram Stories on his aforementioned Finsta, including a side-by-side of him and Playboi Carti.

Drake Sparks Speculation With His Latest Cryptic Finsta Posts

Of course, it's unconfirmed whether or not this actually means the song will hit streaming services soon, but most fans in the NFR Podcast's X replies hope so. This may not be the only exciting thing Drake has on the way either. Aside from keeping supporters on their toes with his sporadic 100 Gigs drops, he might be preparing for yet another battle with Kendrick Lamar. Last week, he shared a clip of Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace's 2004 interview. "Y'all put it on the front page, back page, middle of the page… we will win Game 2," he says in the clip.

Most interpreted this as a direct reference to his feud with Kendrick, and an indicator that he's feeling more confident than ever. DJ Akademiks also appears confident in Drizzy's ability to come out on top, telling viewers watching his livestream last week that "this for the fans right here." What do you think of Drake seemingly hinting that "No Face" could hit streaming services soon? Are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

