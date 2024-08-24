Drake Fires Back At Rappers Who Dissed Him On New Song "No Face"

The 6 God has more to say.

Drake is keeping it moving. The dust has barely settled on the rapper's "100 GIGS" release, and now we have three new songs. A lot of the attention will go to "Supersoak," the anticipated Lil Yachty leak that no longer features Lil Yachty. That said, "No Face" has the most fascinating bars. Drake and Playboi Carti go back and forth on a hard rage beat. Carti does his thing, per usual. Drake, however, takes the time to call out the rappers who dissed him in 2024. It's a long list, and the Toronto superstar decides to side swipe them all with a couple lines.

We've heard Drake go the detailed route. "Push Ups" and "Family Matters" were instances of him dissing each of his enemies specifically. He found time to poke fun at The Weeknd, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, and of course, Kendrick Lamar. "No Face" opts for a different approach. The 6 God decides to go vague with it, and hint at what's to come. "I’m just so happy," he raps. "That n**gas who envied and held that sh*t in got to finally show it." The second line, though, is more ominous. "I'm over the moon, yeah, we'll see you boys soon," Drake adds. This isn't the only time on "No Face" the 6 God decides to address what went down between him and the rest of the rap game.

Drake Tells His Enemies That He'll See Them "Soon"

Much has been made about Drake's diminishing ability to make hits. The "Drake stimulus package" that ran R&B and hip hop for over a decade has been labeled obsolete. The rapper doesn't much care for that take. He reminds everyone that he helped people like Ross, Rocky, and The Weeknd blow up. "This is the sh*t that my daddy had raised me on. N**gas got lit off the features I skated on," he spits. "I gotta know, I gotta know. How you get lit off the n**ga you hatin' on?" Drake is planning something big, and the bulk of his verse at the something without every revealing what it is.