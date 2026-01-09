Benzino Compares Eminem To Adin Ross While Trashing Ross' Doechii Jabs

Adin Ross' controversial attacks against Doechii have led to a lot of different responses from hip-hop, whether it's from allies like DJ Akademiks or critics like Benzino who previously hadn't spoken on the streamer. But The Source's previous co-owner invoked his most infamous hip-hop feud, Eminem, to drag the Kick-streaming content creator for his disrespect towards the Tampa star.

He began his remarks by bringing up the Detroit MC "calling Black women b***hes and making a whole song about it," although he didn't specify the song in question. From there, as caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Benzino went on to drag Ross through the mud for his criticisms of the TDE signee, specifically dismissing the excuse that Black men have disrespected Black women as well without getting as much backlash.

He said this is just an excuse for "culture vultures" to "play in [their] faces," calling for the culture to check these "demons" for their disrespect. 'Zino said Adin needs to apologize to Doechii and other Black women he may have disrespected, and said the folks around him letting it slide have no self-respect, "never mind [respect for] a Black woman."

"Apologize and you'll show that people make mistakes and they move on," he added, positing that he'll have "problems" if he doesn't despite his security and his popularity.

What Did Adin Ross Say About Doechii?

As for what Adin Ross said about Doechii, he's been critical of her for quite some time. He previously accused her of botting her commercial performance, being an industry plant, and being unintelligent, talentless, and entitled, among other harsh insults.

Most recently, though, the streamer doubled down on many of these claims during a session with 6ix9ine and Cuffem, even dissing her on a song. "That dumb, fat b***h. Sorry, she’s not fat,” he expressed. “That dumb b***h, that f***ing botted f***ing b***h. Dude, that f***ing stupid smelly wh*re."