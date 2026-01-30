Lil Tjay Has Some Bars For Adin Ross On New Song "Can't Change"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Lil Tjay Bars For Adin Ross New Song Cant Change
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 6: Lil Tjay performs at day 2 of Rolling Loud Europe 2024 at Magna Racino on July 6, 2024 in Vienna, Austria. (Photo by Mario Skraban/Getty Images)
Lil Tjay doesn't name or reference his opp Adin Ross on "Can't Change," but he did dedicate the song's lyrics to the streamer.

Lil Tjay is one of The Bronx's most beloved storytellers and street narrators right now, although other hip-hop fans like Adin Ross would heartily disagree. For those unaware, the two have traded blows in recent months, and the latest chapter in this saga surprisingly came in the form of Tjay's new single, "Can't Change."

On the track, he ponders on his harsh upbringing, the survival instinct instilled in him, and trying to change his ways to reflect his change in surroundings. Via Instagram, the New York MC tagged the streamer in a post featuring the new record's first verse with the message "tis some shii you'll just NEVA understand ... [bandaged heart emoji]" in the caption, as caught by DJ Akademiks TV on IG.

Lil Tjay's criticized Adin Ross before, whether through his claims of Ross being a "culture vulture" or going at livestreaming culture at large in hip-hop. Via this message, it seems like he's telling Adin that he will never understand what he grew up through and how that informed him to this day, minimizing the weight of their online spats.

Why Is Lil Tjay Beefing With Adin Ross?

For those unaware, Lil Tjay's beef with Adin Ross stems from a Kai Cenat and Kodak Black stream that had many worrying over Kodak's appearance and demeanor. He took this opportunity to call Ross and Cenat out as alleged exploiters, although he had much more smoke for Adin.

"I told Adin he a culture vulture, he told me I'm on percs," Tjay had expressed. "I don't take percs, don't take drugs. F***ing racist n***a. I look like I take percs because I'm Black, right? I know."

Adin Ross has trolled Lil Tjay in response, whether indirectly via a diss track with 6ix9ine and Cuffem or directly via social media messages and clap-backs. Why Tjay found it relevant to tag Ross this time around, we don't know.

However, we doubt that this will be the last time the rapper and streamer metaphorically tussle, whether it's with each other or with other folks in the rap and streaming worlds. It's a nothing-burger of a beef, but a representative one nonetheless.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
