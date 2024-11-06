Lil Tjay Blasts Kai Cenat And "Racist" Adin Ross For Exploiting Rappers

The rapper also defended Kodak Black.

Lil Tjay is fed up. The rapper decided to stir the pot by calling out streamers Kai Cenat and Adin Ross for exploiting hip hop culture. Lil Tjay not only insulted the streamers on his Instagram Story, but proceeded to give fans additional context after him and Ross had a DM exchange. The rapper also decided to stick up for Kodak Black, following Kodak's controversial appearance on a Cenat stream. Many fans believed that Kodak should not have been featured by the streamer, given his intoxicated appearance.

Lil Tjay started off with a very direct shot. He posted a screenshot of Kodak Black and Kai Cenat from their aforementioned stream. He also included a brutal message. "I fake hate this kid," he wrote. "Him and [Adin] the biggest d riders in life." It was only a matter of time before the streamers responded, and Lil Tjay made sure of this by sliding into Adin Ross' DMs with more insults. He called the streamer a "d*ck sucker," which prompted a confused response. "Me and Kai always show nothing but love to you," Ross posited. "Gotta stop taking them percs that sh*t f*cking with ya head."

Lil Tjay Labeled Adin Ross A Hip Hop "Culture Vulture"

Lil Tjay did not appreciate Ross' response. The rapper decided to hop on Instagram Live and speaks directly to fans regarding the situation. "I told Adin he a culture vulture, he told me I'm on percs," the rapper claimed. "I don't take percs, don't take drugs." Tjay proceeded to call Ross a "racist" for his drug-related comments. "F*ckin' racist n**ga," he added. "I look like I take percs because I'm black, right? I know." Lil Tjay claims that he sent Ross a voice memo detailing all the issues he has with him, then claimed that Ross refused to listen to it.

Tjay then turned the focus towards Kodak Black. "Stop looking at Yak like he a weirdo," he asserted. "No, sometimes that's how rappers act. In our society, that's how we act." He then doubled down on the claim that Adin Ross is a racist and a "culture vulture." The bulk of Lil Tjay's issues seem to be with Ross, given that few of his comments seem directly aimed at Kai Cenat. He also alleged that Ross uses people to get to the top, then throws them away for the next popular rapper. Ross has yet to respond to these damning remarks.