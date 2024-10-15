Gucci Third Leg Had Adin Ross In A State Of Disbelief After Announcing A Condom NFT

Adin Ross could not believe his ears.

Gucci Third Leg is a name that has been trending quite a bit on social media as of late and for all of the wrong reasons. Overall, it all started when a fellow OnlyFans star by the name of Danae Davis accused him of giving her genital herpes, or HSV-2. This was a massive allegation as Davis claimed that Gucci allegedly lied about a sore on his penis. Moreover, she claimed that he was passing the disease on to dozens of other women he was making content with.

For days, the OF star remained silent amidst the allegations. His name was all over Twitter and TikTok, two platforms you never want to be the center of attention on. Last night, however, he went on a livestream where he was questioned by the likes of Adin Ross and even DJ Akademiks. It was here where Gucci attempted to explain himself. He said that he simply cut himself while shaving. Moreover, he showed off some alleged test results in which he was positive for HSV-1 but negative for HSV-2. He also announced an NFT called "Wrap It Up" in which $10K would be donated to sexual health awareness.

Gucci Third Leg & Adin Ross Argue On Live

This news sent Adin Ross into a tailspin as he began laughing at the absurdity of it all. When Gucci Third Leg called him out for not taking this seriously, Ross spun it around on him, noting that it is Gucci who is actually being completely unserious right now. "You’re not taking it serious… You’re tryna profit off this whole thing, you know that’s a joke bro." It was a heated exchange, and it just speaks to the world we live in right now. If one were accused of knowingly infecting someone with an STI, NFTs should be the last thing on their mind.