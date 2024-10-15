Gucci Third Leg Had Adin Ross In A State Of Disbelief After Announcing A Condom NFT

BYAlexander Cole489 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Alex Pereira and Adin Ross attend the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Adin Ross could not believe his ears.

Gucci Third Leg is a name that has been trending quite a bit on social media as of late and for all of the wrong reasons. Overall, it all started when a fellow OnlyFans star by the name of Danae Davis accused him of giving her genital herpes, or HSV-2. This was a massive allegation as Davis claimed that Gucci allegedly lied about a sore on his penis. Moreover, she claimed that he was passing the disease on to dozens of other women he was making content with.

For days, the OF star remained silent amidst the allegations. His name was all over Twitter and TikTok, two platforms you never want to be the center of attention on. Last night, however, he went on a livestream where he was questioned by the likes of Adin Ross and even DJ Akademiks. It was here where Gucci attempted to explain himself. He said that he simply cut himself while shaving. Moreover, he showed off some alleged test results in which he was positive for HSV-1 but negative for HSV-2. He also announced an NFT called "Wrap It Up" in which $10K would be donated to sexual health awareness.

Read More: Male OnlyFans Star Gucci Third Leg Accused Of Allegedly Giving Multiple Women Herpes

Gucci Third Leg & Adin Ross Argue On Live

This news sent Adin Ross into a tailspin as he began laughing at the absurdity of it all. When Gucci Third Leg called him out for not taking this seriously, Ross spun it around on him, noting that it is Gucci who is actually being completely unserious right now. "You’re not taking it serious… You’re tryna profit off this whole thing, you know that’s a joke bro." It was a heated exchange, and it just speaks to the world we live in right now. If one were accused of knowingly infecting someone with an STI, NFTs should be the last thing on their mind.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Gucci Third Leg is attempting to make a mockery of these allegations by creating an NFT? Do you believe that he is innocent in all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Gucci Third Leg Grilled By DJ Akademiks & Adin Ross Amid HSV-2 Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...