Gucci Third Leg Grilled By DJ Akademiks & Adin Ross Amid HSV-2 Allegations

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Adin Ross attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on January 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
The OnlyFans star has a lot to answer for.

Gucci Third Leg is a male OnlyFans star who found himself in a ton of trouble over the weekend as a fellow creator by the name of Danae Davis exposed him for allegedly giving her HSV-2. For those who may not know, HSV-2 is Genital Herpes. Overall, HSV-1 is something that two-in-three people have and it is mostly akin to cold sores. However, HSV-2 is the one that everyone fears of getting. As Davis had explained, Gucci had a sore on his private parts and that is ultimately how it was transmitted.

For days, Gucci Third Leg let these allegations fester. Fans were scared as the man had previously revealed he had slept with over 3,000 women. This led to large lists of adult film stars who could have also been infected. Last night, Gucci Third Leg broke his silence by hopping on a livestream with DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross. It was here where Gucci was grilled by the two content creators about his test results and the "pimple" that was allegedly on his penis.

Gucci Third Leg Defends Himself

Gucci Third Leg claims that the sore was not Herpes. Instead, it was simply a cut from shaving. Akademiks was confused by this but Ross came through with an explanation of sorts. Meanwhile, the OnlyFans star also showcased a screengrab of his test results. These results are from 2023 and they reveal how he was positive for HSV-1, but not HSV-2. Gucci Third Leg does not doubt that Danae Davis is a victim, although he is adamant that he is not the alleged perpetrator.

Let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Gucci Third Leg provided enough proof to clear his name? Have you been following this situation since it cropped up on Twitter a few days ago? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

