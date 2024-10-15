Ebro Reignites Lil Uzi Vert Feud By Claiming They Aren't A "Rockstar"

The Hot 97 veteran isn't impressed.

Ebro and Lil Uzi Vert do not see eye to eye. They are the Hot 97 version of Joe Budden and Lil Yachty. Ebro represents the traditional approach to hip hop and genre stardom. Uzi Vert, on the other hand, has expanded the parameters and the sound of hip hop. Ebro famously claimed that the rapper would not be able to find longevity in 2016. Flash forward nearly a decade later, and Uzi Vert is still a relevant presence in the genre. According to Ebro, though, they aren't relevant enough to be given their flowers.

Ebro was asked about his opinion on Lil Uzi Vert during a recent panel discussion. He claimed that he loved the artist overall, but felt they hadn't delivered on the promise they initially showed. Ironic, given that Ebro had criticisms when they initially started, but we digress. "I feel like, he still hasn't become the rockstar he said he would become," Ebro noted. "We're still waiting." The bluntness of the response led to laughter amidst those in the crowd. The Hot 97 veteran decided to expand upon his assertions. "The rockstars I know were selling out Met Life stadium," he said. "They can sell out Madison Square Garden 8-10 times. They got hits on the radio."

Ebro Believes Lil Uzi Vert Has Underachieved

Ebro drew a similarly sheepish response despite his valid claims. He then harkened back to the claims he made about Lil Uzi Vert back in 2016. He recalled the backlash he got from young fans regarding what he said about the rapper. His ultimate takeaway? Uzi hasn't delivered. "Like I said before, time will tell," Ebro said. "Where you at, my guy? Uzi, where you at bro?" The questions became more taunting as the host's questions wore on. Audience members can be heard laughing and voicing surprise over how brutal Ebro is being about Uzi's career.

The most fascinating element of the whole Ebro and Lil Uzi Vert situation is that the former has been very complimentive of the rapper at different points in their career. In 2022, Ebro actually defended Uzi Vert in the wake of the backlash to his Eternal Atake album. He claimed the rapper had proven their worth when the album managed to chart three singles on the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 at the same time. "We starting brand new with you," Ebro said on Hot 97. Apparently, he reverted back to his original stance.