Lil Uzi Vert References Ongoing Ebro Feud In New Song Snippet

The back-and-forth continues.

Lil Uzi Vert and Ebro are on opposing sides of the game. The former is eclectic and eccentric. They have reshaped their style multiple times over, and delighted fans at seemingly every turn. The latter is a vet of the old school hip hop approach. He's tradition. Ebro has repeatedly criticized Lil Uzi Vert throughout the years, and it appears as though Uzi has finally responded. The rapper decided to send a very pointed message to the radio host in the title of their new snippet: "Ebro Chill."

Lil Uzi Vert shared the snippet on November 19. The rapper treated fans to 40 songs of the unreleased song, which features a massive, glitchy instrumental. Uzi comes in with their trademark sing song flow and drops lyrics about feeling alone. "I can't feel, I can't feel," Uzi raps. "Sometimes, I feel like life ain't even real. And you tryna say I was lost, but I can't fail." The lyrics don't reference a specific person, but the hook definitely does. Lil Uzi Vert repeats the phrase "Ebro chill," while their trademark ad-libs fill up the back end. It's not a diss, per say, but it's definitely a suggestion to the radio host to lay off.

Lil Uzi Vert Urges Ebro To Stop Being So Critical

Lil Uzi Vert has never been an especially combative artist. They have spent most of their careers talking about their personal struggles, and their desire to find love. As such, it tracks that a new song pointed at a critic would take a somber, almost sad approach. Uzi doesn't sound particularly eager to rag on Ebro, it just sounds like they want Ebro to, well, "chill." It makes sense, given that the host has bashed Uzi within the last few months. Ebro recently spoke on Uzi during a recent live appearance, and claimed they were not a real "rock star."