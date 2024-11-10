Lil Uzi Vert Scores Top 10 Chart Debut With "Eternal Atake 2" Despite Fans' Disappointment

Uzi is in the Billboard 200's top ten for the fifth time.

Fans didn't think that Lil Uzi Vert would do too well commercially with Eternal Atake 2, but even a disappointing performance compared to the triple-digit numbers of Pink Tape and the first Eternal Atake took them a long way. The new album, which many fans disliked per online discussions, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart with 59K units sold in its first week. This is the Philly superstar's fifth top ten debut and falls behind Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet at number two and Tyler, The Creator's CHROMAKOPIA at number one, its second consecutive week atop the chart.

Furthermore, this caused a lot of fans to debate the weight and significance of Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake 2, something that they already debated from a critical reception standpoint upon its release. While this is not as impressive as other commercial performances from them, they still remain a massive and resonant enough cultural force to chart higher than any brand-new hip-hop album this week. Plus, when you compare the rollouts and single pushes with other LPs, it's easy to see how this did not have the highest performance ceiling, either.

Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake 2 Lands No. 3 Spot On Billboard 200

All in all, we doubt that Lil Uzi Vert minds this and is instead grateful for all the love and support for Eternal Atake 2, as their mission remains committed to their fanbase above all else. Also, this release pushed more extracurricular avenues for them that continue to speak to their cultural grip on many rap fans and music consumers. For example, Nike launched a new Eternal Atake 2 Air Force 1 Low, which is only available for friends and family at press time. Maybe it sees a wider release down the pipeline, which many fans would love to see.

Elsewhere, Lil Uzi Vert feels energized by Eternal Atake 2's release no matter if it sold ten copies or ten billion. They teased more new music coming soon, remarking that they remain hard at work in the studio with fresh material. Maybe the frequency of these drops will push Uzi further up the charts or more focused on what their core fans love.