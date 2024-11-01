JT Congratulates Lil Uzi Vert For "Eternal Atake 2" Despite Negative Fan Reactions

SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 23: JT performs at SpelHouse Hip Hop Concert at Forbes Arena on October 23, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images)
JT is always proud of her boo no matter what.

JT and Lil Uzi Vert always support each other through thick and thin, so it's nice when the latter circumstance comes up more often than the former. Moreover, she recently took to Instagram to congratulate them on their brand new album Eternal Atake 2, penning a message on how proud she is of her boo. "So proud of you always!" the former City Girl wrote. "My top 3 is light year, pears to mars & Mr.chow honorable mention chill bae! Really the whole thing but that’s being bias because you do no wrong in my eyes! Forever your #1 fan! Paint the world white my baby, congratulations on EA2."

However, a lot of Lil Uzi Vert fans don't share this same sentiment, at least when it comes to the top three songs debate and the quality of Eternal Atake 2 as a whole. Many of them expressed disappointment in this LP, throwing "washed" allegations left and right while speaking on how much more they prefer their older catalog. Of course, fan reception isn't everything, especially when the Philly rapper has someone like JT there to share some love. Maybe this initially negative reception ages like milk or this project doesn't stand out in the wider Uzi catalog in retrospect.

JT's Message For Lil Uzi Vert

In addition, this follows some more backlash concerning Lil Uzi Vert, but for completely different reasons concerning JT. Some fans felt that she disrespected them when she didn't post anything for National Boyfriend Day on October 3, as irrelevant as this aspect was for others online. Regardless of this omission, the couple's pride for each other and in each other is usually no secret online. As such, maybe a specific post wasn't necessary to show this, although it certainly couldn't have hurt.

Meanwhile, as fans bicker and throw their hot takes around JT and Lil Uzi Vert's music and relationship, they are just having a good time wherever they go. They've never been the type to get caught up in backlash, even though they've previously opened up about insecurities and celebrity pressures. Even if you weren't a fan of Eternal Atake 2, you can be just as happy for the couple's steady sailing.

