JT Surprises Lil Uzi Vert With An Excursion At Sea: Watch

JT and Lil Uzi Vert have defied the odds.

JT & Lil Uzi Vert are a couple who have certainly taken the hip-hop world by storm. Overall, this is a couple that fans never thought would last this long. However, they have been able to defy the odds and seem to be incredibly happy with one another. Having said that, Lil Uzi Vert recently celebrated their 29th birthday. It feels like just yesterday that Uzi was a 20-year-old looking to make it in the hip-hop world. Now, they are all grown up and thriving.

As a way to surprise Uzi, JT came through with a pretty special birthday gift. In the video down below, you can see that JT and Uzi spent the special day out on the water. The two were at sea, and Uzi was living it up on the boat. Although we don't know exactly where they were, it seems as though they were outside of the United States. Either way, it is a special occasion that we're sure the couple is never going to forget.

JT x Lil Uzi Vert

JT is coming off of a pretty moment of her own as she dropped off the album City Cinderella. The album turned out to be a huge success, especially with how she rolled it out. As for Uzi, they are reportedly gearing up to drop Eternal Atake 2. However, it is unclear whether or not that is actually going to happen. After all, Uzi has been known to hit us with the bait and switch on numerous occasions.