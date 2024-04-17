Rolling Ray Labels JT "The Man" In Her Relationship With Lil Uzi Vert

Rolling Ray trolled JT on Twitter, last week, following her partner Lil Uzi Vert's performance at Coachella. At the festival, they vogued on stage and sold merch featuring their they/them pronouns. Afterward, JT posted a picture with Uzi on social media with the caption: "I do not play about mine<3."

Ray replied to the post: "That's because you the man in the relationship, I mean the top, my bad I mean the more dominant one, damn I mean the man of the [house emoji]." Ray wasn't the only one to complain about their relationship. In response to another troll, JT fired back on Twitter: “You actually need edges. Y’all obsession with someone you don’t have to deal with is spooky asf! What is it to you? Why do you need answers skint head?”

JT & Lil Uzi Vert Host "Pink Prom" In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: JT and Lil Uzi Vert attend Lil Uzi Vert Hosts Pink Prom at Irving Plaza on June 27, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

When Hollywood Unlocked shared Rolling Ray's post, fans came to JT and Uzi's defense. "I'm curious as to why this person's opinion is newsworthy? Somebody clue me in," one user wrote. Another commented: "That’s her man why are yall invested? No one has to deal with him besides her. She literally said in an interview why she loves him and how he treats her so well and allow her to express her fun goofy side and how comfortable he makes her feel." Check out the full post below.

Rolling Ray Trolls JT & Lil Uzi Vert

In other JT news, she recently announced a new single titled "Okay." Additionally, she is currently traveling on a 14-show tour ahead of her debut solo album. She'll be wrapping up the run of shows next month. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT and Lil Uzi Vert on HotNewHipHop.

