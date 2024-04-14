JT Recalls A Fan Trying To Rap Battle Her At An Afterparty: “Y’all Getting Bold.”

JT nearly got into a rap battle.

2022 ONE MusicFest

JT says that a fan approached her at an afterparty in an attempt to go against her in a rap battle. She explained the incident on social media and clearly wasn’t feeling it. She began by explaining that the fan pulled up on her at the club with the challenge and it was not the right environment.

“I’m like, ‘This ain’t even a performance. This is an afterparty and you wanna pull up on me and battle rap again sideways?’ Y’all getting bold. Pulling up on me at an afterparty and trying to battle rap is bold.” From there, she told her fans to behave and accused them of “getting out of hand.”

JT Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Rapper JT of City Girls performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 04, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

When LiveBitez shared the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions. “Wait I thought she been doing the battle thing the whole tour? She even posted about battling some of her fans. That’s probably what they were thinking,” one user wrote. Another labeled the confusion a generation difference. “As a rapper you can be called out at any time,” they wrote. “I don't know why this new generation is acting slow.” Check out JT's full recollection of the incident below.

JT Recalls Run-In With A Fan

JT previously made headlines this weekend for coming to her partner Lil Uzi Vert’s defense following their Coachella performance. Some fans online had taken issue with Uzi’s dance moves, which prompted frustration from JT. "UZI KILLED IT BIG STARRRR!!!!" JT wrote in one post. "CAN DO WHAT THEY WANT!!!!!!!!!" She also posted a new photo of herself and Uzi together. Be on the lookout for further updates on JT on HotNewHipHop.

