JT Likes A Fans Tweet Weighing In On Her Beef With GloRilla

Last week, JT and GloRilla first engaged in what would become a massive Twitter beef. The fiery exchange has seen the pair arguing about an huge variety of things. In one moment the City Girls' rapper claimed that GloRilla had absolutely no sex appeal. They've also gone back and forth over a story about Glo allegedly hitting her with a purse. But even as JT has been making up with other people she beefed with online like Saucy Santana and Yung Miami, she doesn't seem to be letting up on Glo.

Earlier today a fan caught her liking a tweet that definitely spoke on how she feels about the beef. "JT been supported and showed each girl love! but they forget that when they get to tweeting & make her look crazy" the tweet she liked reads. It popped up in the rapper's likes and fans quickly took notice. In an Instagram post sharing the tweet she liked, fans largely took her side. "i mean she liked a truthful tweet" and "Jt also congratulated Glo on going top 10! But yall forgot that’s why Cardi was mad huh" two of the top comments on the post read. Check out the full variety of fan reactions below.

Read More: JT's Beats By Dre x Mowalola Campaign Confuses Some, City Girl Responds

JT Still Showing Hostility To GloRilla

Earlier this week, GloRilla was in attendance at the CMT Awards. While on the red carpet she was asked about the ongoing beef. "Ehhhthang just always Ehhhthang, and at the end of the day, that day gon' motherf***ing end," she said in response to a question about why she had to go in so hard on the City Girls rapper.

Last month, JT teamed up with Doechii for the release of a new single called "Alter Ego." What do you think of JT liking a comment claiming other rappers are switching up on her after she shows them love? Do you agree with the statement in the tweet she liked? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: JT's Nip Slip On Instagram Live Is Her Latest Wardrobe Malfunction

[Via]