JT’s Beats By Dre x Mowalola Campaign Confuses Some, City Girl Responds

Besides being one of the best-known female groups making music today, City Girls JT and Yung Miami keep busy with plenty of other side projects. Between studio sessions with her partner in rhyme, the latter spends plenty of time with her two children and her Papi Diddy, as well as hosting her REVOLT podcast, Caresha Please. JT has been in a long-term relationship with Lil Uzi Vert for as long as we can remember and has notably always had a passion for fashion. Earlier in the summer she launched a clothing project that was well-received among fans, and now, the Florida native is expanding her modelling portfolio.

On Monday (September 19), fashion brand Mowalola unveiled photos from their latest campaign shoot – a collaboration with Beats By Dre. In the image below, JT models the famous silver headphones in an unusual way – covering her eye rather than her ears – while sporting a much more colourful hairstyle than usual. They clearly weren't going for a conventional vibe, but not everyone on social media understood that. "Beats By Dre headphone covering her eye. Ok," one critic wrote.

JT Expands Her Modelling Portfolio

"😭😭 One thing about y'all porch ni**as y'all don't let nobody have s**t," the "Act Bad" artist replied in a tweet. "Nothing is to y'all standard. You'll never see a Hugo Comte lens just like your beard will never connect 🤓," she further disses the OP.

Elsewhere on social media, JT went on Instagram Live to discuss her photo shoot. "This is not for the trolls, this is not for the h*es, this is not for the people trying to defend it," she began. "It's for everybody. It's for my dark skin girls with the nose... This Miss Mug Shot is now the face of a brand, b**ch," the black-haired beauty hyped herself up.

City Girl Explains Her Vision, Isn't Here for Haters

Do you see what Hugo Comte was trying to execute with his Beats By Dre x Mowalola campaign starring JT? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

