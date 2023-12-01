social media reacts
- LifeChilli's "Caramel" Comments Raise Colorism Debate On Social MediaThough some are upset with the TLC singer, she doesn't see any harm in speaking her truth.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNormani's Twitter Stan Account Put On Blast As Critics Speculate Singer Runs ProfileThe Fifth Harmony alum's debut album appears to be almost ready for the world's ears.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNorth West & "Baddies" Star Smiley Link Up: PhotoMiss Westie has a new bestie!By Hayley Hynes
- ViralNBA YoungBoy Holds Hands With Male Fan, Viral Photo Reactions Pour InYB always lives life according to his own rules, no matter what critics have to say.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearBeyonce Wax Figure Looks More Like Other Celebs, Social Media SaysShe ain't no diva!By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearDeion Sanders Inspires Yung Miami's Latest Yams Era LookCaresha and JT continue to build their identities as solo entertainers outside of the City Girls.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj & Ice Spice's "Barbie World" Mistakenly Announced As Grammys Best Rap Song, The Barbz Go WildThe Barbz are convinced this was an inside job.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy's Instagram Lights Up With Potential Album Announcement & Concerning PhotoIt seems YB's next album could arrive as early as April based on a recent IG post.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto & Jennifer Lopez Collab Doesn't Fly With All Listeners, Rap Diva RespondsJ. Lo is only the latest superstar to request a song with Latto, following Mariah Carey and Cardi B.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKevin Gates' Capris Keep The Internet Laughing: Watch"Did he just look back at it?" one person asked after checking out the new video of Gates clearly feeling himself.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Face Looks Different, Critics Blame "Long Term Filler Usage" For Adverse Aging EffectsAfter years of enhancing her lips and other features, some of the youngest Kar-Jenner's facial filler looks to be migrating from its original injection site.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMethod Man & LL Cool J Spark Debate Among Thirsty FansMounting questions about which of the two MCs is better looking has some social media users struggling to choose.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesDJ Vlad Criticizes Taraji P. Henson, Faces Roasting From Fans"No one wants to hear a millionaire complain that they didn't get more millions," the journalist ranted during an interview with Matt Hoffa.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsHalle Bailey & DDG Bake Cookies, Her Behaviour Furthers Newborn Theories: Video"Beyonce taught her well," one person wrote after watching Bailey struggle to stand up.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearOffset Dermal Piercing Has Haters Branding Him A "Sassy Man"Despite ongoing drama with his wife, Offset still spent Christmas with his youngest kids and Cardi B.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureT.D. Jakes Allegations Earn Interesting Response From Lil DuvalFans of the bishop aren't sure what to believe at this point.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West Promises "Vultures" But Delivers Rant Instead, Social Media ReactsFans are disappointed, but not surprised.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureIce Spice Without Makeup Sparks Debate OnlineA new viral photo of the "Deli" artist has the internet discussing whether its her bare face or pink wig that's throwing fans off.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMeagan Good & Jonathan Majors Go Viral As He "Fixes" Her Hair: "That Braid Sticking Out Of Her Bun"The "Creed III" actor is currently in New York for his assault trial, which kicked off earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes