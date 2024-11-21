Future Gets Called Out For Downplaying His Role In Drake Beef

According to Future, he's "chilling."

In an upcoming interview with GQ, Future and Metro Boomin discuss their creative processes, collaborative albums, and more. Of course, the duo also touched on the viral beef between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and various other artists that took the world by storm this year. It was ignited when Kendrick joined them on their We Don't Trust You track, "Like That." Future's remarks in particular have caught social media users' attention, as he seemingly downplayed his role in the feud.

“There was a beef?” he jokingly asked, “I didn’t even know there was a beef. I didn’t even know they had nothing going on. I ain’t never participated in rap battles, man.” Future went on to suggest that he actually has a right to be upset about Kendrick's "Like That" verse, as it left him out of the Big Three conversation entirely.

Future Claims He's Cool With Everyone

"I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that,” he explained. “Nobody cares what I think. That’s what was so f*cked up about the sh*t. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything about how I feel about it [...] Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song? So y’all just forgot about me, I ain’t part of this Big Three, I’m nobody on my song, man."

Future then claimed that he has no issues with any of the artists involved, contrary to popular belief. “Who I’m not cool with? Because I ain’t got nothing to be mad about. Find something I should be mad at them about, then I guess I’ll get mad," he said. “Got no reason to be mad at nobody. I just told you, I’m chilling. Do I sound like I’m mad at anybody?”