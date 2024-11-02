DJ Akademiks Claims Drake & Future Haven’t Actually Squashed Their Beef

According to Akademiks, he's spoken to "extremely credible sources on both sides."

During a recent episode of The Bigger Picture, Elliott Wilson claimed that Drake and Future have managed to squash their beef. According to him, this was partially thanks to a Tweet from Young Thug's account that went viral last month. ".@Drake @1future @MetroBoomin we all bruddas. Music aint the same without us collabin," it read. Shortly after it was posted, Future retweeted it, indicating that he might be on board to reconcile.

“I have it on good authority that Drake and Future have at least gotten on the phone and resolved their differences,” Wilson said. “I think that helped the energy when Future reposted [Young Thug's Tweet]." He went on to claim that Drake still has issues with Metro Boomin, and that Future and Drake's reconciliation shouldn't come as a huge surprise.

Akademiks Calls Elliott Wilson's Drake & Future Reconciliation Claim "100% Cap"

According to DJ Akademiks, however, this might not actually be the case. During a recent stream, he revealed that his sources say Drake and Future haven't gotten on the phone at all. "I have spoken to extremely credible sources on both sides," he explained. "And Drake and Future have not been on the phone. So not too sure who gave Elliott Wilson the authority to say this, but from what I hear that is not true, that is 100% cap."