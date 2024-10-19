DJ Akademiks Explains Why Drake Could Squash Future & Metro Boomin Beef, But Not Kendrick Lamar Feud

These are two very different feuds.

Young Thug recently tweeted at Drake, Future, and Metro Boomin to squash their beef, causing fans to ask the following question: is that even possible? Pluto's retweet seemed to indicate that it was, and now everyone's theorizing as to whether it will – or should – happen. DJ Akademiks brought forth a pretty interesting perspective during a recent livestream, explaining that the "Jumpman" trio could probably settle their differences quite easily. However, Ak also expressed his belief in another fan theory amid discussion of this tweet: the same can't be said for the 6ix God's feud with Kendrick Lamar.

First off, DJ Akademiks said that, even though Drake and Chris Brown allegedly confronted each other when they were both at a public place, that probably won't be the case when the Toronto superstar runs into current foes like Future or Metro Boomin at in-common events, such as 21 Savage's birthday party tonight (Saturday, October 19). In addition, Ak questioned whether Drizzy could eventually forgive Metro, and seemed to paint it as a much more likely possibility than him forgiving Kendrick Lamar. However, he said that such a reconciliation might happen in the distant future, just like with Meek Mill and how that battle "blemished" Aubrey's career.

DJ Akademiks Speaks On Drake's Beefs With Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

Still, DJ Akademiks knows that Kendrick Lamar's attacks against Drake are far more heavy than Meek Mill's, so he understands why the OVO mogul would be more upset about this. In fact, the media personality said that K.Dot and The Boy should never make up. He also suggested that there's no "strategic" advantage to that hypothetical reconciliation, which wasn't the case for the Meek Mill beef due to their various colleagues and scenes in common. Kendrick, on the other hand, barely pops out and has no strong connection to OVO or the "No Face" MC's circle.

Finally, DJ Akademiks wondered whether Drake blames Metro Boomin for everything surrounding the Kendrick Lamar battle and this year's "20 v. 1," since fans theorized that the producer started the whole thing. Ultimately, the streamer said that it's easy to forgive people when you're the winner and they're the losers, which he thinks could be the case with Future and Metro Boomin. Maybe that would be more of a mutual decision to squash a much more casual beef? But regardless, he knows that Kendrick Lamar beat Drake in a ruthless display from both sides, so he doesn't envision a "Poetic Justice" sequel ever happening.