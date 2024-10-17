Drake Helps Rick Ross Earn His First Song With A Billion Streams Amidst Feud

He's still giving shine to his ops.

Drake and Rick Ross are one of the best pairings in modern hip hop. Drake and Lil Wayne did their thing over the years, as did Kanye West and JAY-Z, but Drizzy and Rozay were something special. They have a ton of classic singles dating back to 2010. One of these singles, "Money In the Grave," achieved the rare feat of netting over one billion streams on Spotify. This is a career first for Rick Ross, and it's supremely ironic that it came through a feature on a Drake song.

Drake and Rick Ross have been sniping at each other all year. The former friends addressed each other on record and taunted each other on social media. Rozay even dedicated an entire song to dissing Drake, "Champagne Moments." Drizzy didn't feel the need to throw more than a few bars at Ross at a time. He made fun of the Miami rapper's age on "Push Ups," and asserted that he's responsible for most of his biggest songs. "Can't believe he jumpin' in, this n**ga turnin' 50," Drake raps. "Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy. Spend that lil' check you got and stay up out my business."

Drake Has 18 Songs With Over A Billion Streams

Rick Ross attempted to shrug off the bar, but the numbers don't lie. Drake has a whopping 18 songs with over a billion streams on Spotify. This makes him tied with The Weeknd for most songs with over a billion streams in music history. "Money In the Grave" marks the record-tying number 18, and "Look Alive," the rapper's collab with BlocBoy JB, is nearing the prestigious one billion mark as well. Drizzy is already the rapper with the most songs over a billion streams, but he's on pace to become the artist with the most songs over a billions streams period.