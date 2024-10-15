Glasses Malone Clarifies His Views On Drake As Complimentary Tweets Resurface

Glasses Malone says he has no issue with the Toronto rapper.

Glasses Malone has clarified that he's never had a serious issue with Drake and actually thinks he's a "phenomenal artist." After fans dug up his old posts on X (formerly Twitter) praising the Toronto rapper, he addressed the situation during a livestream. He had previously argued that Drake isn't true hip-hop.

"I don't know why y'all think I dislike Drake. Drake is goated," he said. "If I'm saying Problem is better than Drake, it's not because I think Drake is bad. I think Drake is a phenomenal artist. He one of the best f*cking artists ever. This n***a like Madonna as a rapper. This n****s dope. He knows what he's doing. When I'm giving credit to my homie, I'm not finna say that about some n***a I don't think is dope. He just not hip-hop. Hip-hop is street culture personified through art." From there, he labeled Drake "Jewish culture personified through the arts."

Glasses Malone Attends The Black Effect Podcast Festival

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Glasses Malone speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network)

Fans on X had mixed responses to the argument. "So is Alchemist hip hop? That mf a Jew from Beverly Hills and n****s say he one of the greatest producers ever. How does this work?" one user responded to the clip. Another countered: "Crazy to see. The man has done so much for hiphop. Honestly, I wouldn’t really blame Drake if he stopped rapping all together. An just started producing/writing. 'The culture' just don’t appreciate his contributions at all according to this n***a."

Glasses Malone Clarifies His Feelings On Drake

Check out Malone's full comments on Drake below. They come as Drake has been feuding with Kendrick Lamar throughout the year. He recently ranted about dealing with fake friends in the industry during an appearance at a club in Toronto. Be on the lookout for further updates on Glasses Malone and Drake on HotNewHipHop.

