Glasses Malone Clarifies His Views On Drake As Complimentary Tweets Resurface

Glasses Malone says he has no issue with the Toronto rapper.

Glasses Malone has clarified that he's never had a serious issue with Drake and actually thinks he's a "phenomenal artist." After fans dug up his old posts on X (formerly Twitter) praising the Toronto rapper, he addressed the situation during a livestream. He had previously argued that Drake isn't true hip-hop.

"I don't know why y'all think I dislike Drake. Drake is goated," he said. "If I'm saying Problem is better than Drake, it's not because I think Drake is bad. I think Drake is a phenomenal artist. He one of the best f*cking artists ever. This n***a like Madonna as a rapper. This n****s dope. He knows what he's doing. When I'm giving credit to my homie, I'm not finna say that about some n***a I don't think is dope. He just not hip-hop. Hip-hop is street culture personified through art." From there, he labeled Drake "Jewish culture personified through the arts."

Fans on X had mixed responses to the argument. "So is Alchemist hip hop? That mf a Jew from Beverly Hills and n****s say he one of the greatest producers ever. How does this work?" one user responded to the clip. Another countered: "Crazy to see. The man has done so much for hiphop. Honestly, I wouldn’t really blame Drake if he stopped rapping all together. An just started producing/writing. 'The culture' just don’t appreciate his contributions at all according to this n***a."

