Gillie Da Kid Labels Kendrick Lamar's "Euphoria" Corny," Says Drake & Chris Brown Are Up

2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 27: Gillie Da King speaks onstage during the 2024 Black Effect Podcast Festival at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network )

Gillie thinks Drake is still up in the beef.

Gillie Da Kid isn't a fan of Kendrick Lamar's new diss track, "Euphoria," on which he takes aim at Drake amid their ongoing feud. The Million Dollaz Worth Of Game host voiced his first impression of the song in a video posted to social media on Tuesday. While filming himself in his car, Gillie explains that he thinks the track is corny and that Drake is up 2-0 in the beef.

"I f*ck with Kendrick but that sh*t was corn on the cob man," Gillie said. "You know what's crazy man? The light-skinned n****s is winning three to nothing. Drake up two to nothing. Chris Brown up one to nothing. Just take me back. I remember in the late eighties light skin n****s ran everything up to the late eighties. Then Nino Brown pistol-whipped every light-skinned n***a in New Jack City. Then they had it bad all the way up to Steph Curry and Chris Brown and Klay Thompson and Drake. Now the light-skinned n****s doing what they want."

Kendrick Lamar Performs At Life Is Beautiful In Las Vegas

Kendrick Lamar at Life Is Beautiful 2023 on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

On the track, Lamar goes off on the Toronto rapper, accusing him of being a "scam artist," implying he's a bad father, and much more. At one point, he brings up Drake's previous feud with Pusha T. He raps: "I don't like you poppin' sh*t, that sh*t for real, I inherit the beef / Yeah, f*ck all that pushin' P, let me see you push-a-T / You better off spinnin' again on him, you think about pushin' me?" At another point, he brings Drake's race into the conversation. "How many more fairytale stories about your life 'til we've had enough?" Lamar raps. "How many more Black features 'til you finally feel that you're Black enough?"

Check out Gillie's full response to the new song above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud on HotNewHipHop.

