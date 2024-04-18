Gillie Da Kid Calls Out Kendrick Lamar & J Cole For "Corny" Diss Tracks

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" verse brought about a great deal of drama, but according to Gillie Da Kid, he hardly scratched the surface. When the song first dropped last month, listeners were quick to note that the Compton-born performer took shots and Drake and J Cole, and were eager to hear how they'd respond. Weeks later, J Cole fired back with a diss track on his surprise album Might Delete Later, "7 Minute Drill." Ultimately, however, he apologized and removed the song from streaming services. Last week, Drake's response "Push Ups" leaked, reigniting all the chatter around the feud.

During a recent episode of Shaq's The Big Podcast, Gillie Da Kid weighed in on the debacle, arguing that Kendrick's verse wasn't all that wild. Moreover, he doesn't even believe it should be considered a diss track at all. He says that in his day, Kendrick's infamous "big three" line would be deemed "corny" at best.

Read More: Charleston White Disgustingly Mocks Gillie Da Kid's Late Son With Shameful Rant

Gillie Thinks Kendrick & J Cole Were Too "Friendly" In Their Diss Tracks

"Let's just be honest, bro, that's not no diss record," he began. "If that's a diss record, that's corny sh*t. The last time I checked, diss records went like this: 'First off, f*ck your b*tch and the clique you claim....'" Gillie went on to quote other iconic diss tracks, emphasizing how their lyrics were far harsher than both Kendrick and Cole's. "What is we talking about man? Diss records used to be like, "F*ck you, buddy....' We're living in a friendly culture, man."

While plenty of commenters agree with Gillie's take, others much prefer this version of rap beef, as it's less likely to lead to violence. What do you think of Gillie Da Kid's take on Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole's diss tracks? Do you agree that they were corny? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Gillie Spots "Wallo" In The Background Of Diddy & R. Kelly Party Photo

[Via]