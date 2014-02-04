Gillie Da Kid is an underground emcee from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania who's proclaimed himself the king of the city, much to Meek Mill's chagrin. Since stepping foot in the game, the former Major Figgas member and Cash Money Records signee has released a slew of independent projects and collaborated with Pusha T, Beanie Siegel, Tamba Hali, Lid Buxs, Mr. Papers, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, Jai Sun, DeSean Jackson, Lou Williams, G.I. the general and more. Most recently, he starred in Force Of Execution alongside Steven Segal, Ving Rhames (a close friend) and Danny Trejo, received a major cosign from Will Smith and appeared on Cassidy's 11-minute, 16 emcee Philly posee cut "City Of Brother Slugs). Stay tuned for the further adventures of Gill Smith. (Oh yeah, he allegedly ghost-wrote the majority of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter, but we won't open up that can of worms.)

Photo credit: Steven Ferdman/Getty Images