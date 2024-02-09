reaction
- Pop CultureNorth West Becomes One Of The Youngest Artists To Chart On Billboard, Kim Kardashian Reacts"TALKING" debuts at number 30 on the Hot 100 chart. By Zachary Horvath
- ReviewsJaden Smith And His Girlfriend Have Fans Cracking Jokes Over Their New SelfieFans are loving his contemplative face. By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureChrisean Rock Claims She's Unbothered By Recent Blueface DramaWith some new projects on the way, it looks like the Baltimore native doesn't want to focus on Blue's alleged third baby mama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipChrisean Rock Seemingly Slams Alleged Assault Victim For Pressing ChargesAllegedly, Chrisean Rock punched Tamar Braxton's backup singer in the face in November.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsDiamond's Engagement Leaves Lil Scrappy Fans ConfusedEarlier this week, Diamond's boxer boyfriend proposed to her in the ring.By Caroline Fisher
- Music50 Cent Roasts Trey Songz For Scolding "Ungrateful" Woman Over $300"If I throw 300 for nothing imagine what I'll do otherwise," Trey Songz allegedly wrote.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicUsher Smacks Nicki Minaj's Butt In Resurfaced Clip, Leaving Boosie Badazz Astounded"She was caught off guard, it wasn't in rehearsals," Boosie insists.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKiller Mike Shares Jay-Z's Reaction To His Grammy Wins & ArrestApparently, Hov actualy planned to celebrate with the Atlanta legend at the ceremony after his sweep, but a security guard had other plans.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicAzealia Banks Blasts Beyonce For New Country EraThe rapper feels very strongly about the Houston superstar's next moves, which she thinks will only serve to ridicule her.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Slams Usher Over Alicia Keys Super Bowl EmbraceBoosie wants Usher to apologize to Swizz Beatz.By Cole Blake
- MusicWendy Williams' Documentary Reportedly "Blindsided" Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter Sr."Where Is Wendy Williams?" premieres this month on Lifetime.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicT.I. Reacts To Killer Mike's Grammys Arrest: "It Was An Atrocity""There’s always somebody who tryna bring you back to the reality of a Black man in America," T.I. says.By Caroline Fisher