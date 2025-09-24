GloRilla is smitten with her new man, basketball star Brandon Ingram. She's been making that known over this last month or so and she's not apologizing for it. In a video caught by The Shade Room, Big Glo is out at the club with her friend(s). However, she immediately dropped everything after seeing that B.I. was ringing her line.
After picking up the phone, she immediately starts cheesing hard. Her gal pal recording the whole thing was having a good laugh, knowing exactly who she was talking to. GloRilla noticed she was taping it all, laughing it up as well.
The Memphis rapper addressed the clip on her X account shortly after it went up in hilarious but cute fashion. "Yes I'm on my man bad," she tweeted. Fans in The Shade Room comments section are absolutely in love with the relationship she's in.
"Alllll day everyday!!! I can’t wait to find me a [n****] to be this delusional and in love at 3am in a party setting not giving a fuxxx [laughing emojis]," one user says.
"This is the prettiest I’ve ever seen her! [heart eyes emoji] that happy looks good on her," another types.
When Did GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Start Dating?
Glo has officially been with the Toronto Raptors wing for the last couple of weeks, putting the rumors to bed with an Instagram post. It was actually Ingram who confirmed their relationship, sneakily adding in a goofy and wholesome photo of them in the car.
"A lot of sh*t done changed [purple heart emoji] 28 [sun emoji]," he captioned his birthday carousel.
The newest rapper and NBA player couple first started rumors back in late July. GloRilla and Ingram were seen out a nightclub in Mexico for her cake day, July 28. TMZ reported that they left the venue together and from there, they have steadily grown their connection.