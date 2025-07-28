GloRilla & Brandon Ingram Spark Dating Rumors Following Mexico Birthday Bash

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram haven't stirred up rumors like this once before, but it seems they have been getting comfortable for a bit now.

A lot of people have been keeping up with the new femcee/NBA star couple in Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion. However, they may not be the talk of the town for much longer. As caught by TMZ Hip Hop, GloRilla and Toronto Raptors wing Brandon Ingram were getting up close and personal in Mexico early this morning.

They were there together at a nightclub called Balam for the Memphis native's birthday. Ironically it happens to be today, so Happy 26th Big Glo! It seems like it was a successful one, too. One shot from the morning's events shows her wrapping her arms around BI's neck in a cute moment on the dancefloor.

Those at the venue claim that the potential new couple and the hitmaker's crew took a section when the arrived. Her security team was also doing their best at keeping the photo video ops at bay. Their time together didn't come to a close after partying it up, though.

GloRilla Glo Bash
Syndication: Desert Sun
Glorilla removes her mask as she arrives on stage at the Sahara tent during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 11, 2025. © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The outlet also shares that Ingram and GloRilla left the club together around 3 a.m. While it's still really early, we hope that they continue to see things through! Folks online are either surprised or happy for them, with one user on X writing, "Glorilla dating Brandon Ingram was not on my radar but I like it idk. Go head Glo!"

Another adds, "Damn Brandon Ingram f*ckn with GloRilla mannnn wthelly [three rolling on the floor laughing emojis]."

In terms of what else has been new for Glo and Brandon, the former just threw her first ever Glo Bash in her hometown last week. She was able to get Muni Long, Kodak Black, and Sexyy Red among others to perform. As for the first-round draft pick, he's still recovering from a rough ankle injury that didn't allow him to appear on the court for Toronto.

