Last month, GloRilla and Brandon Ingram finally confirmed their romance following weeks of dating rumors. The power couple hasn't been shy about showing each other off since, either. Over the weekend, for example, they flaunted their romance at the Toronto Raptors and Mavericks game in Dallas.

The femcee and her friend EJ King were sitting courtside cheering the athlete on when he marched over and gave her a kiss, as captured by TMZ. They even did what appeared to be their secret handshake, proving once again to be relationship goals.

Fans are here for the pair's PDA, and have made it clear that they're in full support of the relationship. This isn't the first sweet moment between them to capture social media users' attention, however. Last month, a clip of Glo talking to Ingram on the phone with a big smile on her face despite being in a crowded club began circulating online. She weighed in on the clip on X, writing, “Yes I’m on my man bad.”

Brandon Ingram & GloRilla

Before that, Ingram dropped a photo dump on social media in honor of his 28th birthday. It featured a goofy selfie with his new boo, making them Instagram official. "A lot of sh*t done changed [purple heart emoji] 28 [sun emoji]," he captioned the wholesome post.

Rumors that Glo and Ingram were an item first started to float around towards the end of July, when the two of them were spotted ringing in her 26th birthday together in Mexico. Reportedly, they did the honors at a nightclub called Balam, and didn't call it a night until around 3 a.m.