Jamie Foxx Livid After GloRilla Gets A Bottle Thrown At Her Head During Halloween Party

GloRilla has unfortunately been on a streak of dealing with gross fans. Sadly, that trend continued over the weekend at a Halloween themed party. The hosts? Jamie Foxx and his 17-year-old daughter Anelise, per Complex.
SKVLK Fest, which is the name of the bash, took a violent turn when a heckler decided to chuck an object at her. It appears that it was a bottle and it was heading towards GloRilla's head. The Memphis native was understandably furious with the kid (the party was for those 14-22).
"I don’t care how young you is, you can get your a*s beat," she shouts in the video per Episodes. Then, Jamie Foxx rushes to her defense.
In the clip per No Jumper, he says, "Who did it? Why would you do some sh*t like that, goofy a*s n****? Why? Goddamn," he said in frustration.
GloRilla And Brandon Ingram
"Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free. Man, y'all don't deserve this sh*t, bro. That's fucked up, bro. Man, I'm so disappointed … I love y'all but hate whoever the f*ck that was. F*cked the party up."
Jamie Foxx even threatened to cancel the rest of the evening. "You throw some sh*t, and you throw some sh*t in my house? In my crib? Nah, man, that ain't cool though. That's not cool, bro. Should we just pull the plug?"
Luckily for the rest of the audience, the night went on. Per the clip from No Jumper, GloRilla hit the stage to finish her set. The hitmaker capped her performance off with "TGIF" and "Yeah Glo!" Other acts at SKVLK Fest were Leon Thomas, Tyga, and YK Osiris.
Thankfully, life has been good to GloRilla in other aspects. She's currently dating Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram. The latest rapper/NBA pairing went public with their romance in late July for the former's 26th birthday.
They would eventually go Instagram official in early September, with B.I. confirming it with a carousel for his 28th birthday.