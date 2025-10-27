Jamie Foxx Livid After GloRilla Gets A Bottle Thrown At Her Head During Halloween Party

BY Zachary Horvath 503 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
glorilla
Jamie Foxx receives the Spotlight during the Film Awards Gala of the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in Palm Springs, Calif., on January 2, 2020. Psifffilmawardsgala4021 © Taya Gray/The Desert Sun, Palm Springs Desert Sun via Imagn Content Services, LLC Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
GloRilla was one of several performers at SKVLK Fest, a private party hosted by Jamie Foxx and his 17-year-old daughter.

GloRilla has unfortunately been on a streak of dealing with gross fans. Sadly, that trend continued over the weekend at a Halloween themed party. The hosts? Jamie Foxx and his 17-year-old daughter Anelise, per Complex.

SKVLK Fest, which is the name of the bash, took a violent turn when a heckler decided to chuck an object at her. It appears that it was a bottle and it was heading towards GloRilla's head. The Memphis native was understandably furious with the kid (the party was for those 14-22).

"I don’t care how young you is, you can get your a*s beat," she shouts in the video per Episodes. Then, Jamie Foxx rushes to her defense.

In the clip per No Jumper, he says, "Who did it? Why would you do some sh*t like that, goofy a*s n****? Why? Goddamn," he said in frustration.

Read More: The Constant Elevation of GuWop: “Episodes” Closes The Chapter Of ‘06 Gucci Mane

GloRilla And Brandon Ingram

"Why would you throw something at the stage, man? This is for free. Man, y'all don't deserve this sh*t, bro. That's fucked up, bro. Man, I'm so disappointed … I love y'all but hate whoever the f*ck that was. F*cked the party up."

Jamie Foxx even threatened to cancel the rest of the evening. "You throw some sh*t, and you throw some sh*t in my house? In my crib? Nah, man, that ain't cool though. That's not cool, bro. Should we just pull the plug?"

Luckily for the rest of the audience, the night went on. Per the clip from No Jumper, GloRilla hit the stage to finish her set. The hitmaker capped her performance off with "TGIF" and "Yeah Glo!" Other acts at SKVLK Fest were Leon Thomas, Tyga, and YK Osiris.

Thankfully, life has been good to GloRilla in other aspects. She's currently dating Toronto Raptors star Brandon Ingram. The latest rapper/NBA pairing went public with their romance in late July for the former's 26th birthday.

They would eventually go Instagram official in early September, with B.I. confirming it with a carousel for his 28th birthday.

Read More: Dave Blunts: The Rapper Who Has Become Hip-Hop's Most Desperate Edgelord

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.1K
2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Relationships GloRilla Responds To Viral Video Of Her Cheesing Hard While On The Phone With Brandon Ingram 5.2K
HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023 Music GloRilla Ejects Fans After Objects Thrown On Stage 2.0K
The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show Music Harry Styles Hit In The Face With An Object During Show 540
Comments 0