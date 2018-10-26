heckler
- Pop CultureDr. Umar Reacts To Heckler Claiming They Slept Together The Night Before EventThe media personality's recent appearance in Atlanta was suddenly interrupted by a woman who claimed to have been with him intimately.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
- SportsKyrie Irving Gets Hornets Fan Removed From Game For Heckling After Talking To RefereeThe Mavericks player previously threw shade at his team's own fans for booing the team after a home court loss on Friday.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
- Pop CultureLeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of HairlineAfter a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back.ByGabriel Bras Nevares31.4K Views
- SportsTristan Thompson Reveals Heckling Fan Called Khloe Kardashian A "Whore"Thompson got the fan ejected during a Kings game in November.ByAlexander Cole2.5K Views
- AnticsComedian Pulls Out Receipts After T.I. Denies Calling Her A "B*tch"Lauren Knight pulls receipts after T.I. offers her $1M to find footage of him calling her a "b*tch." ByAron A.6.5K Views
- Pop CultureLogan Paul Puts Hands On Heckler Outside L.A. Nightclub: ReportLogan Paul had enough of this guy. ByTaylor McCloud4.0K Views
- SportsRick Ross Clowns Courtside Karen After LeBron James IncidentCourtside Karen gets clowned by Rick Ross.ByAlex Zidel50.9K Views
- SportsLeBron James Heckled During Game, Woman Gets Kicked OutShe was dubbed the "Courtside Karen" and later shared several posts to her Instagram Story detailing the event, accusing James of calling her a "b*tch."ByErika Marie7.3K Views
- SportsChris Paul Confronts Young Heckler Sitting CourtsideChris Paul wasn't going to let himself be disrespected.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- AnticsYoung M.A. Strikes Fear Of God In A HecklerYoung M.A. had to clap back at an unruly and disrespectful fan during a recent performance. ByMitch Findlay12.3K Views
- MusicHalsey Calls Out Concert Heckler For Shouting G-Eazy's Name: "F*** That Guy"Don't disrespect Halsey.ByNoah C5.3K Views
- AnticsDanny Brown Blasts Male Fan Who Heckled Opening Act AshnikkoDanny Brown blasts a fan who said some "h*e ass sh*t" to Ashnikko during her opening set.ByAron A.5.4K Views
- SportsKawhi Leonard Ruthlessly Heckled By Salty Lakers Fan At Pacquiao Fight: WatchThis Lakers fan is still mad that Kawhi is a Clipper.ByAlexander Cole35.8K Views
- SportsBlake Griffin Went After Timberwolves Fan For Calling Him "Boy"Blake wasn't having it. ByKarlton Jahmal10.6K Views
- SportsClippers’ Montrezl Harrell Calls Out Fan: “Shut The F*ck Up”"Sit over there and be a fan."ByKyle Rooney1.9K Views
- SportsDallas Mavericks Ban Patrick Beverley Heckler For Rest Of The SeasonThe Mavericks are exercising zero tolerance with their fan base.ByAlexander Cole3.9K Views
- SocietyBarack Obama Makes Time To Address Agitator At Rally: "Don't Come Hollering Here"Obama makes a great point. ByKarlton Jahmal9.1K Views
- SportsDamian Lillard Explodes For 38 Points In 19 Mins After Heckler Gets Under His SkinDamian Lillard has a problem saying "Bye Bye."ByDevin Ch2.5K Views