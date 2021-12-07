Taylor McCloud
- Original ContentMaxo Kream Reflects On "Weight Of The World," Being The Only Hypebeast Crip & Getting Co-Signed By A$AP YamsOn the second day of HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas," Maxo Kream breaks down "Weight Of The World," working with Tyler, the Creator, meeting Virgil Abloh, his prowess on the basketball court & much more. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicCole Bennett Delivers Touching Tribute At First Annual Juice WRLD Day In ChicagoThe Lyrical Lemonade founder detailed how he and Juice WRLD helped propel each other's careers. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Eviscerates Twitter Troll After Cancelling Shows Due To COVID-19Doja Cat was not having it. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRuss Skates Over OutKast's "Aquemini" Instrumental In New LA Leakers FreestyleRuss let Los Angeles know that the South has something to say. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsOT The Real & Benny The Butcher Take It To The Streets For The "Coke & Guns" VideoFrom the studio to the streets. By Taylor McCloud
- TechImpossible Brief & Shakur Estate Announce NFT Collection Inspired By Tupac Shakur's Rarest Jewelry"The Immortal Collection" is set to release December 15.By Taylor McCloud
- NewsPreme Enlists Swae Lee For New Banger "Hopscotch"Start your weekend right with Preme & Swae Lee. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRZA Links Up With Flatbush Zombies For Ominous New Single "Plug Addicts""Plug Addicts" is the definition of a menacing presence.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRuss Tells Ebro About Insane "CHOMP 2" Lineup & Jay Electronica FeatureRuss breaks down how he secured a Jay Electronica feature on "CHOMP 2"By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Bibby Reveals He Was Unable To Clear Lil Wayne Sample For Juice WRLD "Fighting Demons" AlbumLil Bibby said he was trying to clear the interview sample up until the last minute. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRoddy Ricch Drops "LiveLifeFast" Short Film Ahead Of Upcoming Sophomore AlbumRicch previews his upcoming album a week before its scheduled release date. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsDJ Premier Continues Payday Records Single Series With 2 Chainz-Assisted "Mortgage Free"Start your Friday with 2 Chainz on a Preme beat. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsCousin Stizz Reflects On Wins & Losses On New Single "Blessings"An inspirational record from Boston's hometown hero. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Flexes Hard On "Man In The Mirror"A Boogie said the back of his house looks like Barbados. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRick Ross Taps Benny The Butcher For Luxurious "Rapper Estates"It's a Miami to Buffalo connection on "Rapper Estates" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsToken Enlists Lil Skies For Intense New Single "IOD"Token and Lil Skies address the dangers of addiction on "IOD"By Taylor McCloud
- NewsTierra Whack Brings The Energy On "Body Of Water"You'd better buckle up for "Body Of Water" By Taylor McCloud
- MusicStephen Curry Shares New Interview Clip Of Nipsey Hussle Explaining Why He Started RappingCurry shared unheard audio from his previous "5 Minutes From Home" episode with the late Nipsey Hussle.By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersPlayboi Carti's "Whole Lotta Red" Surpasses 500,000 Sales, Earns RIAA Gold CertificationShoutout all the Vamps. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRecording Academy CEO Addresses The Weeknd's 2021 Grammys SnubHarvey Mason Jr. revisited The Weeknd being left of the 2021 Grammy nomination list. By Taylor McCloud
- NumbersLil Baby & The Weeknd Top Vevo's 2021 Most Watched Artists ListThe "Hurricane" collaborators were joined by Future, Doja Cat, Drake & Lil Nas X. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Durk, Big Sean, Migos, Trippie Redd & More Celebrate Juice WRLD In Touching VideoRest in peace, Juice WRLD. By Taylor McCloud
- Newsmidwxst Is Sick Of The Fake Sh*t On New Single "Bluffing"midwxst is back with another rap-pop banger. By Taylor McCloud
- SportsJalen Rose Files For Divorce From Wife & ESPN Colleague Molly Qerim: ReportThe couple is separating after three years of marriage. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDame Dash Says Kanye West Was Only Roc-A-Fella Records Artist Who Showed Him "Proper Respect"Dame responded to Ye's praise during "Drink Champs" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsPolo G Flexes Cash & Cars In New "Fortnight" VideoThe Chicago rapper bought a Corvette and had to show it off. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsCelebrating 5 Years Of J. Cole's "4 Your Eyez Only" With "Deja Vu"Start your Thursday with a little "Deja Vu"By Taylor McCloud
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Reveals "A Boogie Vs. Artist" Tracklist"A Boogie vs. Artist" is set to drop tonight at midnight. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicSnoop Dogg Says He Wanted To Buy Death Row Records & Was Hurt He Never Got The ChanceTha Doggfather said he joined Def Jam because he couldn't buy Death Row. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsSmiley Takes It To The Desert For The "Made It" VideoSmiley continues his ascension into hip hop stardom. By Taylor McCloud
- LifeMassachusetts Cannabis Company Makes World's Largest Weed BrownieThe brownie measures 3' x 3' and weighs 850 pounds. By Taylor McCloud
- TechDiddy, Will Smith & Kevin Durant Invest $30M In Electric Speed Boat CompanyThe trio teamed up to invest $30M into the company producing the "Tesla of the high seas." By Taylor McCloud
- NewsFrench Montana, Doja Cat & Saweetie Link Up For Apocalyptic "Handstand" VideoIt's a whole lot of anarchy in the new "Handstand" video. By Taylor McCloud
- RelationshipsNicole Young Claims Dr. Dre Spends $7M Per Month On "Extravagant Purchases" As Prenuptial Proceedings Rage OnDr. Dre's ex-wife says the legendary hip hop producer has an unfair advantage in their prenuptial battle. By Taylor McCloud
- RelationshipsFaith Evans Wants Judge To Deny Stevie J's Request For Spousal Support: ReportEvans reportedly asked a judge to deny her estranged husband's request. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRockstar Games Announces New GTA Online Story Mode Featuring Dr. DreIt's not GTA VI, but it's something.By Taylor McCloud
- NewsZacari Returns With New EP "SOL"The TDE singer-songwriter is back with a new, four-track EP. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicDJ Paul Says He Wouldn't Change Anything About Three 6 Mafia Vs. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Verzuz FightDJ Paul said the fight between Juicy J and Bizzy Bone was perfect.By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureT-Pain Is Not Happy With Current Clothing Sizes, Says He's Going To Create New Clothing LineT-Pain said he's about to start his own clothing line. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsRuss Lands Rare Jay Electronica Feature On "Top Of The World"Russ & Jay Electronica trade verses over a silky Harry Fraud instrumental. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureErica Mena Apologizes To Woman She Accused Of Possessing Her Stolen PropertyThe "Love & Hip Hop: New York" star took to IG with a longwinded apology. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureFreeway Says He's The First Rapper With A Beard Diamond, Shows Off Gem In Video With Soulja BoyIf you're not first, you're last. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicCurren$y Previews "Pilot Talk 4" In New Instagram SnippetCurren$y showed off his dance moves and unveiled a couple seconds of a cut off "Pilot Talk 4"By Taylor McCloud
- SportsInsane Video Shows CFL Players Jumping In Stands To Fight Fans Who Allegedly Spit Beer On ThemIt was a crazy scene following Sunday's Eastern Final between the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicCurren$y Delays Alchemist-Produced "Half Moon Bay" Until 2022Spitta said Al wants to release the joint mixtape next year. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureFoxy Brown Fires Back At Fans Reigniting Jay-Z Romance RumorsBrown told fans to "hop off [her] d*ck."By Taylor McCloud
- MusicRuss Reveals Star-Studded "Chomp 2" Tracklist Featuring Jay Electronica, Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss & More"Chomp 2" features one of the most impressive tracklists in recent history. By Taylor McCloud