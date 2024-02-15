Dr. Umar Reacts To Heckler Claiming They Slept Together The Night Before Event

The media personality's recent appearance in Atlanta was suddenly interrupted by a woman who claimed to have been with him intimately.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Dr Umar Reaction Woman Attack Slept Together Atlanta Pop Culture News

Dr. Umar Johnson is not nearly as know for his recent hot takes on Eminem as he is for his studies and expression on Pan-Africanism, relationship dynamics, sexuality, and so much more. He touches on a lot of spicy and often contentious topics, especially within the Black community, so it's no surprise that folks can have pretty strong reactions. However, none of those justifiably end in violence, and a woman at the media personality's recent appearance in Atlanta almost took things a little too far. She approached him onstage and threw something at him before security at the venue appeared.

"Who's that queen?" Dr. Umar Johnson asked plainly when the woman approached him, and she seemed to claim that they had slept together the night before. He claimed that he had never seen her in his life, and security promptly escorted her out as he continued his speech and riled the crowd up to quickly move past that interruption. Fortunately, the 49-year-old avoided any serious or harmful situation, and could go back to delivering his unfiltered and steamy takes on pop culture. Another recent topic of debate was his accusations against Cassie and Christian Keyes for "financial exploitation" amid their claims of sexual abuse against powerful individuals.

Dr. Umar Brushes Off Woman At Even Claiming They Slept Together: Watch

If that sounds confusing, it's because Dr. Umar has spent a lot of time calling out people who call others out, making it a pretty cyclical interaction sometimes. Say what you will about his views, but it's clear that his thoughts and how he carries himself as a personality has garnered a lot of sympathizers. Some are very questionable, such as Andrew Tate, but who's to say there can't be common ground? Hopefully people just look at these topics at face value and don't let other perspectives or biases cloud them.

Meanwhile, other supporters appreciated the Philly native's criticism of Vanessa Bryant for how she handled her money after Kobe's tragic loss. Whether that's wrong or not is up to you to decide, but it's clear that his views can often come across as very harmful to their intended targets. Maybe Dr. Umar's next responses and events will see him turn a new leaf and be more empathetic and understanding rather than demonizing. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Umar Johnson.

