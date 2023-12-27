Dr. Umar Goes After Vanessa Bryant For How She Is Spending Kobe Bryant's Money

Controversial figure Dr. Umar went after Vanessa Bryant during his recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast. Umar accused Bryant of "not doing sh-t" to "uplift the Black community" in the ways that she has spent her late husband's money in recent years. Umar pointed to a "sports initiative" that Bryant recently started with "six predominantly white colleges". Umar's anger came as a result of Bryant not "choosing a single HBCU". Umar was referring to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. In September, the foundation announced partnerships with UConn, USC, Kentucky, Oregon, Duke, and LSU. Of note - UConn was seen as the frontrunner in the recruitment of Gigi Bryant before her death.

However, Umar was largely shouted down by the Joe Budden crew. One contributor argued that "there are plenty of angry Black wives who got a Black man's money and didn't do sh-t for the Black community". As with many of Umar's moments, it felt more like he was talking to be heard than actually having something to say.

Lakers To Add Kobe Bryant Statue In 2024

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Vanessa Bryant announced that her late husband would be receiving a statue at Crypto.com Arena. "On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right here in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as 'The House that Kobe Built,' we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever," Bryant said in her video announcement. Kobe will be the seventh Laker to be honored with a statue. The statue walk currently bears the likenesses of Elgin Baylor, Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Chick Hearn.

The Lakers said that the statue had been in development for some time. Furthermore, they noted that Kobe himself had been part of the initial design process. The team also said it would be the first in a "series of physical tributes" to the late star. "Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles," said team owner Jeanie Buss. "There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements."

