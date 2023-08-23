Vanessa Bryant Delivers Heartfelt Birthday Wish To Kobe

Vanessa Bryant has been through a lot over these past few years. Back in 2020, she lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant in a horrific helicopter crash. Overall, this has been a trying time for everyone involved. However, Vanessa has shown great resiliency throughout all of this. After being put in charge of Kobe’s estate, she has effectively made sure he is honored in the most respectful way possible. She has even given sneakerheads some hope with the way she has tried to run Kobe’s brand with Nike.

Tomorrow is Mamba Day as the date reads 8/24. Both of these were numbers Kobe wore, which makes it the perfect day to celebrate him. Moreover, this comes just one day after his birthday. Yes, that’s right. Today, Kobe Bryant would have turned 45 years old. He was born on August 23rd, 1978. Every single year, Vanessa comes through with a tribute to Kobe on his birthday. Of course, she did just that this year with a simple message about just how much she still loves the man.

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute

TOPSHOT – US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant (R) holds an oscar beside his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

“Happy birthday, baby. I love you always & forever,” she wrote. It was a cute caption that was backed up with a photo of the two looking longingly at each other. Fans were moved by the post, and it is easy to see why. A lot of people still miss Kobe, and rightfully so. He was a legend in the game of basketball, and his influence will live on forever.

Tomorrow, his fans will be able to cop some of his sneakers for Mamba Day. In fact, we took a look at some of his most influential sneakers. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

