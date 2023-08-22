Best Kobe Bryant Sneakers Of All-Time

Kobe Bryant is one of the most influential basketball players of all time. In the eyes of many, he is top three the game has ever seen. Overall, this is a huge honor that one can bestow upon a player. Moreover, based on the era he played in, there are a whole lot of 90s babies who consider him to be their favorite player. Ultimately, these are well-deserved designations.

As it turns out, Thursday, August 24th is Mamba Day. Of course, this is the perfect date for such a celebration as the date combines both of Kobe’s numbers. It also comes just one day after Kobe’s birthday. Having said that, Mamba Day is a time to reflect on Kobe’s impact on the sneaker world. Nike has announced the return of the Kobe line, starting with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the “Halo” colorway. In the future, the “Halo” scheme is set to debut on other old Kobe models, which is very exciting.

With Mamba Day within reach, we have decided to look at five of Kobe’s best Nike sneakers from throughout his career. Overall, there are some pretty amazing offerings to be found here.

Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch”

Image via GOAT

Overall, the Nike Kobe 6 “Grinch” is easily the most celebrated Kobe Bryant sneaker ever. This shoe is known for its unique scales all over the upper. Moreover, it has that green and yellow hue to it that immediately stands out on the court. If you wear these, people are going to notice you. Additionally, they are going to understand you are both a sneakerhead and a Kobe stan, through and through.

Undefeated x Kobe 5 Protro “Hall Of Fame”

Image via GOAT

Next up on the list, we have a truly incredible collaboration. Undefeated is known for some amazing shoes, and this Nike Kobe 5 Protro colorway is one of them. The shoe is simply called “Hall Of Fame” and featured a gold upper with purple accents. Just like the “Grinch” color scheme, this model is very flashy. However, it is a shoe that commands respect.

Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low “Fade To Black”

Image via GOAT

In the final game of Kobe Bryant’s career, he miraculously scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz. Moreover, he was wearing some amazing kicks while doing so. Consequently, the Nike Kobe 11 Elite Low “Fade To Black” has become an iconic sneaker. From the black knit upper to the subtle gold Nike swoosh on the sides, this is a sneaker fit for a king.

Nike Kobe 1 “81 Points”

Image via GOAT

Back in 2006, Kobe Bryant scored a mystifying 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. When he accomplished this, he was in the midst of the early years of his deal with Nike. The Nike Kobe 1 was his sneaker of choice that day, and the above colorway became iconic because of it. From the white upper to the purple, black, and gold highlights, this is a shoe that Lakers fans cannot ignore. It’s yet another iconic shoe in a sea of classics.

Nike Kobe 6 “Mambacita Sweet Sixteen”

Image via GOAT

Lastly, on the list, we have a more contemporary model. This is the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Mambacita Sweet Sixteen.” Overall, this is an incredible tribute to the late Gigi Bryant. From the black and white color scheme to the gold number two near the back heel, this shoe is a phenomenal undertaking. Gianna was going to be a star in the basketball world, and she was very deserving of her own signature model.

Let us know which of these shoes is your favorite, in the comments section below.