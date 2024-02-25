- CrimeStevie J Responds To Claims From Newest Diddy LawsuitHe claims he couldn't be the man in a screenshot included in the lawsuit. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicFat Joe Secures His Own Pair Of The Donald Trump ShoesHe insists that he's not a fan of the former president and just wanted the shoes. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Durk Doubles Down On Criticism Of XXLHe brought some signs with him to a recent show in Cleveland. By Lavender Alexandria
- Music50 Cent Can't Celebrate "In Da Club" Milestone Amid Latest Diddy Lawsuit50 Cent is too distraught to celebrate his "In Da Club" milestone.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Shares Throwback Pictures On Instagram, Calls Playboi Carti's Filter RacistDrake seemed upset that Carti's filter had trouble recognizing darker skin tones.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicUsher Shares Hilarious Video From His HoneymoomHis cannonball may have disturbed his new wife's peaceful retreat. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsMariah The Scientist Reacts To Fan Quoting Leaked Young Thug Jail VideoShe doesn't seem too bothered by the jokes fans are cracking. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicKiller Mike, Bun B, & More Reach Out To Maxo Kream Following Father’s DeathMaxo Kream is mourning his father's passing.By Cole Blake
- SportsSaint West Walks Out With Lionel Messi At MLS GameThe young soccer fan got the chance of a lifetime. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Khaled Keeps His New Shoes Clean By Having His Security Carry HimThe video reminded fans of another viral moment from Jack Harlow.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearSexyy Red Claims She "Ain’t Gotta Rap" With NSFW Thirst TrapSexyy will always be a controversial figure. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTravis Scott Throws The First Pitch At His New Cacti Park Baseball StadiumThe stadium played host to a spring training game over the weekend. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRihanna Lets Fans Into Her Car To Pose For Pics In ItalyThe move has fans online nervous on the singer's behalf. By Lavender Alexandria
- SneakersKanye West Gets Praise From Snoop Dogg, & More After Revealing Adidas Is Suing Him For $250 MillionKanye West further explained that Adidas in suing him for $250 million in a follow-up video on Monday.By Cole Blake
- MusicBaby Keem Teases His Upcoming New AlbumThe album doesn't have an official release date yet.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicYBN Nahmir Continues Pressing Adin Ross For A Boxing MatchYBN Nahmir isn't letting up on Adin Ross.By Cole Blake
- SneakersKanye West Slams Adidas For Bringing Back Yeezy 350 InventoryKanye West says the Yeezy Boost 350 is "corny.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyonce's Uncle Dies At 77, Tina Knowles ConfirmsTina Knowles says that her brother has passed away.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Advocates For Tory Lanez's Release Again On IG: "3 You"The Canada connection is real, and Megan's fans will not like this. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureLena The Plug Teases Collab with Adam22's "Search History" in Wild Instagram UploadInfluencer News: Lena The Plug teases a bold collab with Kait Trujillo, hinting at a spicy venture with Adam22's 'search history'.By Axl Banks
- MusicBritney Spears Praises Janet Jackson Amid Justin Timberlake FeudBritney Spears appeared to shade Justin Timberlake with her latest post.By Cole Blake