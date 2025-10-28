DJ Akademiks Appears To Respond To Megan Thee Stallion's Claim That He's A Paid Bot

BY Alexander Cole 527 Views
Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - JUNE 14: OT7 Quanny and DJ Akademiks attends Vybz Kartel Performs In Atlantic City on June 14, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Megan Thee Stallion recently went on a rant about her haters being paid bots, and it seems like DJ Akademiks took exception.

DJ Akademiks and Megan Thee Stallion currently have an antagonistic relationship. This is a well-known fact at this point, especially when you consider the current rift between Meg and Milagro Gramz. Meg is suing the blogger, and Akademiks has been deposed twice throughout the process.

The most recent deposition became a story in and of itself as Akademiks took to Twitter to explain what went down. Akademiks alleged that Roc Nation lawyers were the ones pressing him. Furthermore, he accused the legal team of forcing him to pay a fine for wasting their time during the interview. It has gotten extremely messy, and we don't foresee this being resolved anytime soon.

Interestingly enough, Megan Thee Stallion recently took to social media where she went off on "paid bots." In her mind, there are bots that are being paid to make her look bad. She noted that her haters are oftentimes faceless social media accounts that have been tweet about sports exclusive for the last eight years, only to switch up out of nowhere and hate on her.

Akademiks has been accused of being a paid shill for Tory Lanez, although this is something he wholly denies. In fact, Ak recently reposted Meg's video on his main Instagram page, with the caption "lol."

DJ Akademiks Roc Nation

Clearly, Akademiks is not buying what Megan Thee Stallion is selling here. Instead, he feels as though all of this is a bit silly, and that bots have nothing to do with the hate.

Overall, the concept of bots has been a hot topic of debate in hip-hop over the past year. It all started with the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, with some claiming that Drake's biggest haters were bots. Additionally, Kendrick was accused of using bots to prop up his diss tracks.

All of this feels petty at this point, and it feels like very little is being proposed by way of solutions. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see what happens with the Megan Thee Stallion legal case, and if Ak continues to be wrapped up in it.

