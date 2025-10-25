Drake Scolds DJ Akademiks For Not Congratulating Him On His Birthday

Many Drake haters don't have good things to say about DJ Akademiks, namely that the reporter's OVO fandom hasn't really resulted in an interview or other significant link-up with him. But it's clear that they have a stronger relationship than some fans would like to paint, as Drizzy has no problem teasing Ak for supposedly not showing enough love.

In an Instagram message exchange Akademiks shared on Twitter, the 6ix God jokingly scolds him for not wishing him a happy 39th birthday yesterday (Friday, October 24). "Damn no bday wish from my right hand. Love you big Ak," he wrote. "More Life my G! U kno we locked in," DJ Akademiks told Drake in his reply. "Let's go up 1 time ! I hope u cherishing these moments fr. U the goat . Enjoy urself bro."

Of course, if you look at the streamer and media personality's social media pages, you will find all sorts of content around The Boy's big day. It's possible, then, that this was a joke referring to a personal message or that it was just a tease in the face of the positive messages he did share on his accounts.

Drake ICEMAN

What's more is that this exchange led to yet another DJ Akademiks tease about Drake's new album ICEMAN. He promised that the project – the Toronto superstar's first solo effort since the Kendrick Lamar battle – is coming soon, and fans can't wait. After all, it is October. We have one more Friday at press time before the month is out, so we'll see if this LP arrives right on time for Halloween or will be in the oven a while longer.

Speaking of that aforementioned rivalry, a Drake and Kendrick Lamar rematch is happening... Well, sort of. The Toronto Blue Jays are currently in the World Series against last year's victors, the Los Angeles Dodgers. This has already led to a lot of jokes about the beef, and we're sure they will become even more prominent once the series is over.

Nevertheless, at least we know Aubrey Graham has a sense of humor. Even with his most die-hard supporters.