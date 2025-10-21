It's no secret that NBA YoungBoy doesn't do many interviews, but according to DJ Akademiks, he has one in mind. During a recent stream with Adin Ross, he claimed that the rapper wants to sit down with Drake. It's unclear exactly what he wants to discuss with the Toronto rapper, but Ak says he passed the message along.

"Top told me, Top was like, Drake know this, Top was like, 'Yo I wanna do an interview with Drake,'" he explained, as seen in a clip shared by No Jumper on Instagram. "I passed the message on to Drake. This was like two weeks ago...I love both artists. Bro, he be hating on his whole career, he wanna do this s**t now... He's trying to do it the right way...I don't know what the conversation would be."

YB and Drake have a history of not getting along. Back in 2023, he even threw jabs at him, J Cole, and Lil Yachty on his Richest Opp track, "F*ck The Industry Pt. 2."

NBA YoungBoy & Drake

"B*tch, I'll send them hitters to hit at you, boy, don't say sh*t to me / Talked to Drake 'cross FaceTime, he wasn't feelin' me / Told me that he f*ck with Durk, damn, that sh*t gettin' to me / Told me that he like the sh*t I'm doin', but can't do sh*t with me / So when we cross our ways, f*ck what you say, b*tch, you my enemy," he raps.

While YB might want to link up with Drake, he recently turned down the opportunity to stream with Ross. In a clip captured backstage at one of the rapper's shows, his team said that he's "not f*cking with that streaming sh*t."

Ross later reflected on the encounter on X, making it clear that he didn't take the situation personally. "Youngboy's entire camp showed nothing but love, and great hospitality," he wrote in part. "One day when the time is right it’ll happen."