NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Responds To Drake Diss

NBA YoungBoy appeared to post an expletive-filled response to Drake's diss on For All The Dogs' "8AM in Charlotte". "Try again bitch ass n-gga. And stop sucking that boy dick he know I'm gone cutthroat the fuck out. Record my dick n-gga, you a hoe," YB wrote on Instagram in the hours after Drake dropped the track.

"You young boys take some of that money and set it aside/ Not havin' enough to pay your tax is a federal crime" is the line taken as a shot against YB. Previously, YB had dissed Drake on "Fuck The Industry Pt. 2". That song also included shots at J. Cole and Lil Durk. However, of all the rappers targeted, Drake appears to have taken it the hardest.

J. Cole Clears Up YB Beef

However, For All The Dogs also features a rapper denying that they have beef with YB. J. Cole used his feature on For All The Dogs to address the rumors that he has beef with NBA YoungBoy. "N-ggas so thirsty to put me in beef/ Dissectin’ my words and start lookin’ too deep/ I look at the tweets and start suckin’ my teeth/ I’m lettin’ it rock ’cause I love the mystique/I still wanna get me a song with YB/ Can’t trust everything that you saw on IG/ Just know if I diss you, I made sure you know that I hit you like I’m on your caller ID," Cole raps on "First Person Shooter".

The clarification comes after YoungBoy took a shot at Cole on "Fuck The Industry Pt. 2" back in May. One of the bars in the track suggested that Cole had ghosted YB after initially agreeing to a feature. Rumors of a collab between the two musicians date back as far as 2021, when Akademiks initially reported that the two were planning to hit the studio together.

