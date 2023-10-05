NBA Youngboy Claims He Would Terrorize Fellow Inmates In Old Body Cam Footage

Rappers and celebrities often have to do various things to stay out of the general prison population while incarcerated. That certainly seemed to be the case for NBA Youngboy who took a pretty hardline approach. Old body cam footage from a previous stint in jail sees the rapper claiming that he would "terrorize" other inmates. It seems like an obvious attempt to but put into protective custody. The footage comes from all the way back in 2019 but only recently made its way into the public eye.

Fans in the comments had mixed reactions to the footage. "Notice how he isn’t acting gay to be put away from other inmates," one of the top comments reads. That's in reference to video of King Von that emerged earlier this year from a prior stint he had in jail. Other comments talk about how he appears to be under the influence of something. "n*gga actin like he off sum," one suggests. Others claim that the whole endeavor was pointless saying "Man that n*gga knew he wasn’t finna be in the same room as no other inmates . He’s too high profile." Check out the video and various fan responses below.

NBA Youngboy Body Cam Footage Leaks

Last week, J. Cole teamed up with Lil Yachty for a bizarre new song called "The Secret Recipe." As soon as the track was released fans identified some lyrics that they thought was a shot aimed at Youngboy. Since then, his manager has claimed that the lyrics aren't in fact intended as a diss.

NBA Youngboy also just released a new single of his own. Despite having three albums under his belt already in 2023 alone he released a new single. In the track he does his best to make sure fans don't forget him and it's fittingly called "Heard Of Me." What do you think of the new video of NBA Youngboy trying to get put into protective custody? Let us know in the comment section below.

