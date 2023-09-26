NBA YoungBoy Seemingly Responds To Trap Lore Ross In New Song

NBA YoungBoy is an artist who has been through a lot over the course of his young career. Although he is extremely famous, he is someone who is largely blackballed by the mainstream. Regardless of how many units he sells or how many views he gets, there seems to be an anti-YoungBoy agenda. However, the artist is still doing his own thing and his fans love him for it. No matter who gets in his way, he provides some great music that is always going to get some love from the die-hards.

If you have been paying attention to YoungBoy as of late, you know that he was recently the subject of a Trap Lore Ross documentary. The YouTuber has made documentaries on various artists in the past. Many of these videos are very long and consist of reports about an artist's alleged gang affiliation and alleged crimes. The video about YoungBoy is called YoungBoy: Real Killer or Fake Gangster? and has already amassed millions of views.

NBA YoungBoy Delivers New Track

Today, YoungBoy dropped a brand-new song simply called "Testimony." In this new track, YoungBoy has a lot on his mind. However, as fans pointed out, there is one bar that seems to suggest he is addressing Trap Lore Ross and his documentary. "Real gangstar or a fake killer? tell em "fuck with us," YoungBoy raps on the song. Overall, it is a pretty subtle bar, however, it does feel like a direct addressing of the situation.

The Trap Lore Ross Doc

When Trap Lore Ross came out with his King Von documentary, there was understandably a lot of controversy. In fact, Ross accused King Von of even being a serial killer. Of course, this situation is much different as YoungBoy is around to address what was said. Only time will tell whether or not Trap Lore Ross decides to speak on these bars. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

